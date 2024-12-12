Coffeezilla accuses Netflix of “trolling” him after using his YouTube videos in true crime doc

Internet-famous crypto sleuth Coffeezilla humorously called out Netflix after the platform used footage from his YouTube videos in one of their documentaries, allegedly without notifying him.

Coffeezilla is one of the net’s top investigators into cryptocurrency schemes, having uncovered a swath of alleged financial fraud and even shining light on influencer-backed crypto ‘scams.’

Given his reach, it comes as little surprise that he appeared in a financial crime documentary, ‘The Biggest Heist Ever,’ licensed by Netflix — but Coffee says that he wasn’t approached by the streaming giant about it, whatsoever.

Instead, he started getting messages from family and fans telling him that they’d spotted him in the documentary. Surprised, he tuned in to see it for himself, and was shocked to see his own videos featured in the project.

YouTube: Coffeezilla CoffeeZilla is a prominent YouTuber and crypto scheme investigator.

Coffeezilla baffled to find himself in Netflix documentary

While Coffee admitted that Netflix could rightfully include the footage under Fair Use, he felt the platform was “trolling” him by doing this… especially after they’d previously approached him for commentary on a different documentary four years prior, which they eventually decided against including him in.

Instead, Netflix put his name in the end credits after their auto-enabled ‘Next Episode’ bug, meaning that almost all audiences wouldn’t actually see his moniker before the next episode played.

The YouTuber expressed exasperation at the footage Netflix chose to feature from his videos, which he felt didn’t portray him as the serious “detective” he’d prefer to be known as.

In particular, Coffee referenced a clip Netflix had used that showed him joking about Razzlekhan, a rapper behind a billion-dollar crypto scheme, who he said should get jail time “purely on the basis of being cringe.”

“According to Netflix, I’m the kinda guy who assigns prison sentences solely on the basis of cringe. We all say things we’re proud of, we’re not proud of. I’m not saying that I didn’t say that.

“I’m saying if you’re gonna feature me on Netflix, don’t do me dirty and show one of the dumbest things I’ve ever said. Show some of my graphics, show some of my stories where I’ve done some real work.”

Ultimately, he admitted that he found the entire situation quite “funny,” and didn’t appear to be genuinely upset at the streaming platform.

Coffee is just the latest influencer getting the streaming show treatment as YouTube star MrBeast prepares for his record-breaking Beast Games show to launch on Amazon Prime on December 19.