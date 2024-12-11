Logan Paul urges Twitch star Fanum to join WWE: “They’d love to have you”

Former WWE US Champion Logan Paul has urged AMP co-founder Fanum to join the WWE after the Twitch star revealed his interest in wrestling on an episode of Impaulsive.

Ever since making his WWE debut in 2022, YouTuber Logan Paul has been a hit with fans of the sport and even went on to become the United States champion.

During an episode of Impaulsive released on Wednesday, December 11, with AMP co-founder Fanum, Logan learned about the Twitch star’s long-time interest in the WWE.

Article continues after ad

Excited, Logan immediately began talking about the sport and even went on to urge Fanum to join the organization.

Logan Paul urges Fanum to join WWE

Logan and Fanum were talking about AMP’s recent collaboration with John Cena when Fanum started listing other wrestlers he’d like to meet – shocking Logan in the process.

“Oh you’re like a proper wrestling fan?” he asked before explaining how he managed to get into the WWE in the first place.

Article continues after ad

“You should do something with the WWE dude,” Paul added. “You should do something. I’m sure they’d love to have you. Let’s have that conversation.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 53:24)

Shocking Logan again, Fanum revealed that despite being a huge fan of the sport – he has never been able to see a match live.

“You know I’ve never been to like, a match, either. I watch WrestleMania on TV bro,” Fanum said.

While it’s unknown what Logan has in mind for Fanum in the WWE, it wouldn’t be the first influencer he has brought into the ring during an event.

Article continues after ad

Back in April, Logan revealed how he convinced the organization to let him bring IShowSpeed into Wrestlemania 40 dressed up as a giant Prime Hydration bottle.

It didn’t go quite as planned for the YouTube streaming star, however, as Speed revealed a list of injuries caused by getting RKO’d by WWE superstar Randy Orton during his time in the ring.