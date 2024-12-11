Asmongold hits massive Twitch sub goal just days after finally monetizing alt account

Asmongold finally monetized his alt account, Zackrawrr, in early December 2024 and just days later hit a massive subscriber goal.

Over the last few years, Asmongold has opted to stream primarily on his alternate Twitch account, Zackrawrr, since his mother died in 2021.

The streamer has returned to his main channel on multiple occasions since then, but according to Twitchtracker, Asmon has only gone live on that account just three times since the end of 2022.

Until early December, the Zackrawrr account wasn’t unmonetized – meaning fans couldn’t subscribe to the channel and Asmon wasn’t making any money off of it – but Twitch ended up making him accept partner status so they could run ads after realizing it was losing money hosting his streams.

Now that his channel has been monetized, however, Asmon hit a massive sub-goal to become one of the top streamers on the site.

Asmongold monetized the account on December 6, 2024, and just days later has already managed to get into the list of the top 10 most subscribed to Twitch channels.

At the time of writing, Zackrawrr has nearly 40,000 subscribers and is the ninth most subscribed channel on the Amazon-owned platform.

This puts him well ahead of several other popular Twitch streamers, including xQc and FaZe members Plaqueboymax and Stableronaldo.

Twitchtracker

His sub count is undoubtedly going to continue rising over the next few weeks as well, which will put him even higher on the list. For example, he’s just over 10k away from political streamer Hasan, who sits in fifth place with 51,360 subs.

Asmon’s fans have made it quite clear they’re interested in financially supporting the Twitch star. Just 10 minutes after monetizing the account, he already had over 10k subscribers.

“Over 10,000 subs now, over 10,000 in ten minutes. It’s a good day to be me right now, it really is,” he said at the time.