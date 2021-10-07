Valkyrae urges Twitch streamers to leave for YouTube after earnings leak

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has urged other Twitch stars to swap to Youtube after a massive data leak from the Amazon-owned platform revealed weak points in the website’s code, as well as how much every streamer has been earning over the past two years.

Valkyrae has issued a welcome to Twitch stars: come to YouTube.

The 100 Thieves co-owner’s suggestions come less than 24 hours after Twitch was the victim of a monster data breach on October 6 that leaked streamer earning numbers, account details, upcoming Amazon projects, and more.

Reactions to the data leaks have been mixed. Asmongold denied the earnings numbers early, as did several Dexerto sources, but many have already turned on streamers like Hasan and Sykkuno for how much they’re reportedly raking in. Even Dr Disrespect, who Twitch banned more than a year ago, was included, though he claims that he simply “doesn’t give a f**k.”

The breach is a very good reason, Valkyrae claimed, to defect to her “safe little island” away from all the uncontrollable data breaches and Twitch leaks ⁠— YouTube.

“Pretty crazy day today,” the YouTuber said, before dropping an invitation to Twitch streamers looking for a change of scenery post-leak. “You know, YouTube is looking to sign more streamers [at the moment]. Yeah, they are.

“The streaming side of the platform has a lot of room to grow. They’re working on and focusing on it. I’m happy here and seeing how hungry they are is exciting.

“I’m not biased or whatever, but YouTube doesn’t have ads, and we’re currently working on a lot of other things. Plus, right now, we haven’t gotten breached and had all of our code leaked. I don’t know, it all sounds kind of scary over there. I like my island over here. It’s really nice.

“Listen, I’m not throwing shade on Twitch, but…” Valkyrae added, but trailed off before finishing that thought. “And no, this isn’t a sponsored message.”

Despite shifting to YouTube in 2020 ⁠— a choice she’s now encouraging others to make too ⁠— Valkyrae was still among the 10,000 stars whose Twitch earnings were leaked.

The 100 Thieves co-owner’s leaked data is a little slimmer than most, however, due to the fact she swapped purple for red in a rich exclusive deal more than 18 months ago; the monster Amazon code leak revealed she made $96,025,90 between August 2019 and her departure date on January 12.

“The fact I’m on this list and I haven’t streamed on Twitch in two years is crazy,” the YouTuber said after finding her name on twitchearnings.com. “That means this is how much I made in maybe six months.”

“What do you mean not much?” she then replied to a less-than-impressed fan. “That’s a lot! I had 3k viewers. I did really well back then. Good job Rae!”