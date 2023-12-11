Nadeshot & Valkyrae address 100 Thieves departure rumors

100 Thieves co-founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter have hit back at speculations and concerns that they left the organization.

Nadeshot won numerous CoD championships under OpTic Gaming — and even became a Red Bull athlete — before retiring from professional Call of Duty in 2015.

A year later, Nadeshot went on to form 100 Thieves, which has quickly grown to become one of the leading organizations in the esports world, winning multiple championships across several titles, all while simultaneously seeing success in entertainment and apparel.

Since 2018, streaming star Valkyrae has been by Nadeshot’s side as one of the faces of the brand, before becoming a co-owner of the organization in 2021.

However, on December 10 rumors began that both had departed from 100 Thieves, as fans spotted that the brand was nowhere to be seen on their Twitter profiles. Not only that, but the official 100 Thieves account had seemingly unfollowed both of them.

Nadeshot & Valkyrae respond to leaving 100 Thieves speculations

At the start of his December 10 live stream, Nadeshot responded to the rumors after one viewer mentioned in his chat how even Google now states he’s the former CEO of 100 Thieves.

The retired CoD World Champion clarified to his fans that he hasn’t departed from the organization. “Chat I don’t control what f**king Google says,” he replied. “Google doesn’t know me.”

Nadeshot added: “‘Former CEO’, until I tell you something has happened nothing has happened, okay? Leave me be.”

Similarly, Valkyrae also addressed speculations in her latest stream after one fan noted how the organization is no longer featured in her bio on Twitter/X. She responded: “Bro, I’m promoting my merch, I’ll put it back after the launch.”

“I’m still in 100 Thieves, I’m still a co-owner of 100 Thieves,” the YouTube star further explained. “I took it out of my bio… I’m promoting my merch because it’s dropping in three days.”

Despite putting rumors to rest, many fans still believe something is going on internally at 100 Thieves. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto when we learn more.