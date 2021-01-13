 Valkyrae goes private on Twitter due to harassment from stalker - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Valkyrae goes private on Twitter due to harassment from stalker

Published: 13/Jan/2021 10:30

by Calum Patterson
YouTube: Valkyrae

Share

Valkyrae

100 Thieves member and streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been forced to turn her Twitter account private, due to what she calls a “delusional stalker,” who has made hundreds of accounts to evade her blocks.

A hugely successful 2020 has seen Valkyrae become the most-watched female streamer in the world, overtaking Twitch’s number one, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Valkyrae, previously also a Twitch streamer, moved to YouTube exclusively, and it’s a switch that has certainly paid off. Rising to streaming superstardom with the popularity of Among Us, she now boasts almost 3 million subscribers.

But, one downside to this enormous success is the unwanted attention – specifically a problem for female content creators, Valkyrae is the target of a stalker.

Valkyrae with YouTube hoodie
YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dexerto has previously covered some of the stories from other prominent female streamers, including Sweet_Anita and xChocoBars, who called on more police action to be taken against stalkers.

Valkyrae’s 100 Thieves compatriot BrookeAB has also been the victim of stalking, forcing her to take months away from streaming, and social media generally.

On January 13, Valkyrae explained why she had suddenly made her Twitter account, with over 1.6 million followers, private. “Unfortunately have to keep my account private until this delusional stalker dies. He’s made hundreds of accounts for months.”

Valkyrae Twitter private tweet
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae went private to avoid the stalker on January 12.

Because the stalker can simply make a new account every time they are blocked, Valkyrae has no option to prevent them from following her other than stopping all new followers totally.

How long she will keep the account private is hard to say – she says it may be until the stalker literally dies, seeing no other way out.

Valkyrae also called on Twitter to implement a feature whereby all accounts on the same device are blocked, when an account is blocked. However, even this wouldn’t be able to stop a determined stalker from simply gaining access through another device.

Hopefully, Valkyrae can work with Twitter to resolve the issue, and eventually make her account public again. Social media is crucial for any content creator, and not being able to grow her following and interact with new fans is far from ideal.

Entertainment

Streamer left in tears after Twitch denies partnership over age restriction

Published: 13/Jan/2021 7:30

by Andrew Amos
AverageHarry crying on Twitch stream
Twitch: AverageHarrry

Share

Twitch

British Twitch streamer ‘AverageHarry’ has been threatened with losing his Twitch account by the platform over the fact he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction.

Twitch’s partner status is something all streamers on the platform aspire to reach. Getting the tick next to your profile, plus a bunch of other perks means a lot next to people trying to make it full-time on the platform.

After years of grinding to reach that marker, AverageHarry almost had it within his grasp. However, 72 days after his application was lodged, Twitch hit him with the worst news possible: he won’t be able to get a partnership. Not just now, but for as long as he streams on his current account.

Twitch claimed the rising streamer was too young when he made his account back in February 2018. Despite the fact he’s 15 now, Twitch says he needs to start a new account and grind again because of the restriction.

“So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account. F**k me man,” he said on Twitter.

AverageHarry, who has 81,300 followers on Twitch, broke down when discussing the topic live on stream.

“It’s really not looking good boys. I’ve sent the email off, but it’s a bit of a reality check ⁠— I won’t lie. I haven’t gotten a response from them yet, so we don’t know. It’s long, it is very f**king long,” he said.

“Today’s one of the worst days I’ve had in a hot f**king minute. Thank you to everyone who pulled up to the stream,” he added later on Twitter.

Twitch’s terms of use claims that streamers must be over the age of 13 on the platform. While Harry first streamed in February 2018, he only started a consistent schedule in 2019. In the two years since, he has managed to build a dedicated audience of around 100 average viewers.

The platform is yet to reply to AverageHarry’s appeal of his partnership application.