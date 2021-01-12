Logo
Valkyrae overtook Pokimane as most watched female streamer in 2020

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:32 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 16:48

by Jacob Hale
A new, in-depth streaming report shows that Valkyrae is officially the biggest female streamer on the internet, even beating out the likes of Pokimane for the number one spot.

Having just celebrated her 29th birthday, Valkyrae (real name Rachel Hofstetter) has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, and her move from Twitch to YouTube at the start of 2020 has proven to be an incredible change for both herself and the YouTube streaming platform.

As a variety streamer, Hofstetter is always on top of what her fans and the wider streaming audience wants to see, whether it’s Fortnite or Fall Guys, Among Us or Rust.

So, it’s no surprise to see her rising the ranks, but now we know exactly how much of a success 2020 was for Valkyrae.

Valkyrae has become a huge name in the streaming world.

According to a new report from Stream Hatchet, Valkyrae tops the list of most viewed female streamers, just beating Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to the punch, with these two far exceeding the numbers put up by their closest competition.

As you can see in the graphic below, it was an incredibly tight-knit race at the top, but Valkyrae’s 23.6m hours watched came out above Pokimane’s 23.3m.

Scaling down the list is Korean streamer saddummy with 20.1m, Japanese VTuber Usada Pekora at 14.6m, and finally Jinnytty rounding out the top 5 with 14m hours watched.

Valkyrae just pipped Pokimane to the top spot.

At almost 24m hours watched in 2020, Stream Hatchet say Valkyrae grew over 7,304% year on year, an almost unfathomable amount of growth in the space of 12 months.

Overall, the gap between male and female streamers is continuing to close, according to Stream Hatchet. Using their stats, Valkyrae places 63rd across all streamers for hours watched, with the likes of xQc, Gaules and summit1g taking the top overall spots.

Anybody could tell you that Valkyrae had an incredible year, earning herself a nomination for Streamer of the Year in the Dexerto Awards, but it’s mind blowing to see just how much she has grown and cemented her place in the livestreaming space in the last year alone.

LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:14

by Jacob Hale
Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

LilyPichu is a member of the popular OfflineTV Twitch group.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.