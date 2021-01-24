MrBeast will literally send your message to the moon: How to enter

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is once again putting his wealth to great use by letting fans literally send pictures and videos to the moon after buying space on a NASA rover.

On January 24, the YouTube star announced that fans can start sending him their content in the form of photos or videos, and he will put them on an official NASA rover. The only catch is that it costs $10 to do so and videos need to be just one second long.

“Later this year NASA is putting a rover on the moon and I managed to buy storage space on it. I thought it’d be fun to let you guys put whatever you want on the moon,” MrBeast said in a follow-up to his announcement tweet.

In a video detailing the new project on his website, Donaldson explains how he thought it would be cool to create the world’s first digital time capsule.

I’m being 100% series! Later this year NASA is putting a rover on the moon and I managed to buy storage space on it. I thought it’d be fun to let you guys put whatever you want on the moon lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 24, 2021

“Every single one of you that puts something on the moon will get a certificate of authenticity,” he elaborated. “So, for decades to come you can prove to people that you literally put something on the moon.”

According to MrBeast, the possibilities are endless (as long as it’s legal) with fans being able to put a picture of their mom, dog, Elon Musk, or the three together.

“This is your first and possibly only chance to ever put a photo or video on the moon,” he added. “I genuinely need your help to help preserve humanity.”

How to enter

Basically, how it works is really straight forward. All fans have to do is follow these instructions.

First, head on over to MrBeast’s site and select which bundle you want, as some more expensive options come with a T-shirt or hoodie.

Next, pay to add partake in the experience and select what video or photo you want to go to the moon and upload it to MrBeast’s site.

That’s it, you’re done. MrBeast’s team will load the content into a “moon-ready” harddrive and NASA will send the hard drive to the moon.

If you know anyone who is really interested in space, this could be a really cool surprise for them. Go ahead and reach for the stars.