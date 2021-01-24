Logo
When is CodeMiko back on Twitch? Virtual streamer plans custom Pokemon game after ban

Published: 24/Jan/2021 13:56 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 17:34

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko looking at the camera
Twitch: CodeMiko

Twitch sensation CodeMiko has revealed when she will return after being banned for the third time, and she’s got plans for a custom streamer-baed version of Pokemon. 

Twitch streamers are always looking for a way to stand out from the crowd, so, some go above and beyond when it comes to production value – giving themselves a set to work with as they play games or chat with viewers.

In the case of CodeMiko, she’s taken things up a notch with her virtual streamer character – gaining over 300,000 followers in less than a month. 

She was banned from Twitch for the third time, however, on January 19 – with viewers being left to speculate as to the reason why and just how long she’d be suspended from streaming. 

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with ‘The Technican’ being behind everything.

When is CodeMiko returning back to Twitch?

On January 23, the streamer explained that she wasn’t banned for using the word simp or being drunk on stream as some viewers had speculated. Instead, she was banned for leaking private information.

“Guys, I didn’t get a suspension because I was discussing harassment, but for accidentally leaking someone’s email that contained a first and last name. It was an overlook on my part. Although it was an accident, it was still my mistake,” she tweeted, alongside a Twitlonger about the ban.

On top of that, though, CodeMiko did reveal that she’ll be returning to streaming on Friday, February 5 at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm GMT/9 pm CET. 

CodeMiko teases Twitch streamer-themed Pokemon game

While she will likely return to continue her interview streams – bringing on different content creators for a chat about a whole range of things – the streamer also has other plans too.

“Hey guys, currently creating a streamer Pokemon game,” she tweeted, asking if any streamers wanted to get involved and be used as Pokemon so she could catch ‘em all. 

It wouldn’t be the first time Twitch has seen such a custom game, mind. Disgraced streamer Fedmyster played a similar game back in June of 2020 using streamers like Myth, Sodapoppin, and xQc as trainers. 

There’s no telling if her Pokemon plans will be in place for her return, though, plenty of streamers have registered their interest.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Miko brings out when she returns in early February. It’s sure to be interesting, regardless.

Twitch slammed for failing to moderate their own channel’s chat

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:19

by Luke Edwards
twitch participation ceremony featured image
Twitch

Twitch has received backlash after the chat in its own official channel was full of hateful comments during the Participation Awards ceremony.

As part of Twitch’s celebration of its community, on January 23 it held a Participation Awards to commemorate the work of their streamers and the community.

The stream focused on using Twitch chat as a direct medium between the hosts and viewers. But, as the event was running, some, including partnered streamers, criticized Twitch for ineffectively moderating the messages in chat.

Twitch Logo Black Background
Twitch
Twitch was criticized as hateful comments went unmoderated.

Twitch partner and variety streamer negaoryx called out the platform for allowing the chat to be ‘full’ of hate speech and harassment towards the guests and hosts of the awards.

“I am unfathomably angry at the lack of protection and care Twitch shows its marginalized creators,” she said.

“Users in chat are spewing hate speech & harassing the guest streamers. 3 mod names in the chat list but since I’ve been watching, have seen ZERO messages get deleted.

“I can’t even watch & enjoy this stream because I’m spending my time reporting every hateful, harassing comment I see. How hard is it to have even ONE person moderate these official Twitch streams?”

MsAshRocks, who appeared as the final guest on the stream, also urged Twitch to clamp down on hate speech. She said: “I mentioned a slither of fundraising for [BLM] protesters and they went wild LMAO.”

Tanya “CypherofTyr” DePass, director of gaming diversity non-profit I Need Diverse Games, echoed the calls, as she said: “It’s why I never watch the actual main Twitch/Twitch Gaming channels but host on mine so we have a safe spot to watch.”

Another Twitch partner, Imperial, praised negaoryx for speaking out and labeled the situation a “systemic problem” within Twitch.

She said: “I’ve had to call local police after doxing threats, so many racist comments and usernames that I saw no action on. Months of steady harassment. Do better.”

Twitch has not yet responded publicly to the situation.

This wasn’t the only debacle from the stream. It turns out that one of the awards was inadvertently handed out to a bot account, rather than a real person.

It’s been a turbulent few days for the platform, as users condemned their decision to ban a 15-year-old streamer with 90,000 followers because he had made his account when he was under 13. Meanwhile, other top streamers on the platform who also made their account when under 13 have gone unpunished.