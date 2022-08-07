Valkyrae finally gives her fans a name and it’s a familiar one

Valkyrae is a streamer on YouTube for 100 Thieves who notably took home the 2020 Game Award’s Content Creator of the Year.

YouTube superstar Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has finally settled on a name for her fanbase, after several years of streaming.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s following is a feat not be scoffed at. With over 3.70 million YouTube subscribers and 2.9 million Twitter followers, the streaming legend has amassed a loyal legion of fans.

While celebrities like Lady Gaga or Logan Paul have dubbed their fans ‘Little Monsters’ or ‘Logangsters’, Valkyrae hasn’t given her avid viewers a fandom name…until now.

Valkyrae finally decides on an “official” fandom name

During her August 6 YouTube stream, Valkyrae landed on the topic of her fandom’s name. Despite testing the waters with some initial ideas over the years, in a spark of joy, the time had finally come to settle on something permanent.

Responding to a comment on her stream, Valkyrae initially said “we’re the ‘Raebies’ now?” Despite apprehensive to land a name, the streamer followed the question by saying “yeah, at this point it only makes sense.”

“Yeah, you know what! We are the ‘Raebies’, guys I have a confirmed community name after seven years!” continued Valkyrae.

The streamer added, “after seven year it is official, we are now officially the ‘Raebies’!” Valkyrae claimed that she had “always rejected” the name, even in the face of fans continuing to demonstrate its appeal.

The choice of name certainly sparked light-hearted questioning from her fellow streamers, Natsumiii and Sykkuno: “Your community like being called ‘Raebies’?”

Valkyrae jokingly said, “we’re gonna infect sh*t and raid with our disease!” It’ll definitely be interesting to see where the name sticks, but for now, Valkyrae fans can rest assured as the ‘Raebies’ stand together for the future of her streaming adventures.

In the meantime, the ‘Raebies’ have been celebrating the YouTuber’s status as an Among Us “icon”, as she celebrated a significant milestone within the smash hit multiplayer game.