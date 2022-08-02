Valkyrae becomes Among Us “icon” after smashing massive milestone

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been proclaimed an “icon” by Among Us devs after she reached 500 gameplay hours in the online multiplayer.

100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae certainly has a wide catalogue of games that feature during her livestreams. Some of her favorites are Valorant, GTA RP, and Fortnite.

However, nothing quite holds her heart like Among Us. The social deduction game even helped spark her close friendship with her fellow ‘Amigops’ and her ‘Sussy Sundays’ have brought in some incredible viewership numbers for her.

With the amount of time she spends on the title, it’s no surprise that Valkyrae has managed to plug in hundreds of hours into it and Among Us’ developers are clearly very grateful.

Valkyrae reaches 500 hours playing Among Us

On August 1, Valkyrae shared her delight at reaching 500 hours playing Among Us, according to her Steam account.

The Among Us Twitter account then reached out to the YouTuber calling her an “absolute icon” for the achievement.

It comes over a year after Valkyrae announced her hopes to ‘save’ Among Us after the game’s popularity nosedived in early 2021 following its viral success.

Although, despite Valkyrae’s huge achievement, some fans boasted that they had plugged an even bigger amount of time into the game.

Her fellow streamer Kara Corvus, for instance, claimed that her total amount of time playing Among Us weighs in at a whopping 1.7k hours.

So, Valkyrae may not have the biggest numbers out there in terms of her gameplay hours. Yet, that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the most popular Among Us streamers in the community and, arguably, helped the game enjoy a popularity boost once again.