Valkyrae explains why she blocked “like a million” of her viewers live on YouTube

YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she handed out a lot of bans to viewers while she was watching a true crime documentary.
Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, boasting an enormous fanbase. Naturally, that translates to a lot of active participants in the chat.
During a recent livestream, Valkyrae was watching a true crime documentary.
As she watched the video, she commented “It’s not all men, but…” in reaction to assaults mentioned in the video.
The comment prompted a wave of messages attacking Rachell and her stance.
At this point, Valkyrae began to personally sort the chat for inappropriate comments, banning a significant number of viewers who she deemed to have made aggressive or vitriolic statements.
Valkyrae blocks users attacking her
The 100 Thieves co-owner explained herself shortly after, ridiculing how defensive certain type of chatters became.
“I banned like a milion people. It was easy. All I had to say is that one little comment, about ‘it’s not all men’,” said Valkyrae. “Don’t bat a blind eye and pretend like it’s 50/50. Men can be r**ed too, mhm, men can also be kidnapped, mhm, yes. Obviously it goes both ways. That wasn’t the point.”
Some commenters support Valkyrae in her decision. “Well if you are p*ssed by what she is talking about then she is exactly talking about you,” says one user.
Others were disappointed, suggesting she banned people simply for disagreeing. One claimed: “she is banning people that she doesn’t like”.
Valkyrae is no stranger to hostile interactions with online communities though. She revealed lately that she dropped GTA Roleplay as a result of “scary crazy” fans harassing her.