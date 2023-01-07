Valkyrae explains why she blocked “like a million” of her viewers live on YouTube

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she handed out a lot of bans to viewers while she was watching a true crime documentary.

Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, boasting an enormous fanbase. Naturally, that translates to a lot of active participants in the chat.

During a recent livestream, Valkyrae was watching a true crime documentary.

As she watched the video, she commented “It’s not all men, but…” in reaction to assaults mentioned in the video.

The comment prompted a wave of messages attacking Rachell and her stance.

At this point, Valkyrae began to personally sort the chat for inappropriate comments, banning a significant number of viewers who she deemed to have made aggressive or vitriolic statements.

Valkyrae blocks users attacking her

The 100 Thieves co-owner explained herself shortly after, ridiculing how defensive certain type of chatters became.

“I banned like a milion people. It was easy. All I had to say is that one little comment, about ‘it’s not all men’,” said Valkyrae. “Don’t bat a blind eye and pretend like it’s 50/50. Men can be r**ed too, mhm, men can also be kidnapped, mhm, yes. Obviously it goes both ways. That wasn’t the point.”

Some commenters support Valkyrae in her decision. “Well if you are p*ssed by what she is talking about then she is exactly talking about you,” says one user.

Others were disappointed, suggesting she banned people simply for disagreeing. One claimed: “she is banning people that she doesn’t like”.

Valkyrae is no stranger to hostile interactions with online communities though. She revealed lately that she dropped GTA Roleplay as a result of “scary crazy” fans harassing her.