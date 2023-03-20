Valkyrae apologizes after deepfakes of her fans surface online

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has apologized on Twitter after learning that deepfakes of her fans began to surface online.

Back in January, Twitch streamer Atrioc went viral after accidentally exposing that he visited a website that featured deepfake pictures of female streamers including QTCinderella, Pokimane, and more.

Following the controversy, Twitch issued a series of updates to their guidelines to make showing the content a bannable offense, punishable with a permanent ban from the platform.

Now, it appears that Valkyrae is facing troubles with the controversial content as deep fakes of her fans began to surface online.

Valkyrae apologizes after learning of fan’s deepfakes

On March 18, 2023, Valkyrae posted an apology to her fans on her Twitter account which quickly went viral.

“I’m so sorry to my community members that have had deep fakes made of them just for supporting me,” She said.

“You shouldn’t have had to experience that in any way. please protect each other, especially the minors! Report those accounts and just know it says more about them, not you. Stay safe.”

Fans quickly replied to her post to share their thoughts on the situation as well.

One user said: “what the f**k. 🙁 that is so shitty.”

“The amount I’ve seen JUST TODAY is scary and all around gross, I can’t imagine how awful it must be for those members,” another fan replied.

A third user commented: “That’s legitimately disturbing and disgusting. I’m so sorry people have no respect or control.”

It’s unknown whether or not the YouTube star is doing anything else to help remove the content from the internet, but we’ll be sure to update you if she provides any more updates.