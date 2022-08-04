Lady Gaga confirmed to star as Harley Quinn in first Joker 2 teaser

Lady Gaga has confirmed she’ll star as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the first teaser for Joker 2.

Phoenix first starred as the Clown Prince of Crime in 2019’s Joker, an origin story for the classic Batman villain directed by Todd Phillips. While it proved to be divisive upon release, it grossed more than a billion dollars, becoming the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Phillips was cagy about the notion of a sequel during the first film’s press tour, but money talks, and it was always inevitable. In June, he revealed the film’s title: Joker: Folie à Deux.

Rumors have since circulated about Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn, and the sequel seemingly being a musical. Now, we’ve got our first teaser – and Gaga has been confirmed.

Lady Gaga confirmed as Harley Quinn in first Joker 2 teaser

The first teaser for Joker 2, shared by Gaga and Phillips on social media, is a short video set to Cheek to Cheek, which Gaga has previously covered alongside Tony Bennett.

It shows silhouettes of Phoenix’s Joker and Gaga’s Harley dancing, before confirming the title and its release date of October 4, 2024 – five years after the first film hit cinemas.

“Folie à Deux”, translating to the “madness of two”, refers to a shared psychosis or delusional disorder. This is likely in reference to his dynamic with Harley, but it could also follow the riots in Gotham at the end of Joker.

Joker 2 plot: What is Joker Folie à Deux about?

No plot details have been confirmed regarding Joker 2 at the time of writing.

As per a report from The Wrap, insiders claim the sequel will largely take place in Arkham Asylum, where we last saw Arthur Fleck running the halls.

Joker Folie à Deux is due to hit cinemas on October 4, 2024.