Valkyrae reveals “crazy” viewership boost thanks to Among Us & Sussy Sundays

YouTuber Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has claimed that her ‘Sussy Sundays’ – where she plays a game of Among Us with her fellow streamers and other Amigops members – is one of her most popular pieces of content.

Online multiplayer game Among Us may have been released in 2018, but it was only in 2020 when things really popped off for the space-themed favorite thanks to various big-name creators including it in their content.

As things started to slowly die down for Among Us, one streamer who fought for the game’s survival was Valkyrae. Along with her friends Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno, the Amigops would often play the game together during their streams. Thus, ‘Sussy Sundays’ were born.

The event has proven so popular in fact that Valkyrae claimed that her Sunday streams pull in “30,000” viewers, a significant boost from her content for the rest of the week.

Valkyrae’s Sussy Sundays pull in 30k viewers

Speaking on June 10, Valkyrae explained how her ‘Sussy Sundays’ events have helped her enjoy a huge viewership boost and become a particular favorite among her fans.

The topic sparked as she described her trip to New York when she and Disguised Toast bumped into an avid fan who claimed he “only watched Sussy Sundays” and he “looks forward to it every week.” He even went as far as to say that the pair helped ‘save’ the game.

“There’s a lot of people that literally only watch because of Among Us,” Valkyrae said. “It’s true, I have like 30,000 viewers on Sundays and the rest of the week they couldn’t give a f**k.”

Topic starts at 14:26

Since ‘Sussy Sundays’ have rocketed, Valkyrae’s various other friends have also joined her and the Amigops for a game of Among Us, including Ludwig and Fuslie. She even showed off her sussing talents on an episode of Jimmy Fallon in 2021.

For anyone wanting to catch a glimpse of Valkyrae’s Among Us exploits, the YouTuber explained that clips from her stream can be found on her second YouTube channel.

With her Among Us-fuelled content proving to be some of her most popular work, it’s likely Valkyrae won’t be giving up on the game any time soon. Even if her horror game streams have also proven to be a hit.