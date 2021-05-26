Valkyrae explains her idea to save Among Us from dying - Dexerto

YouTube star turned 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter gained prominence in 2020 for her Among Us streams, and has explained why the game’s popularity is in serious decline.

Both avid gamers and casual players dipped their toes into Among Us during the game’s meteoric rise during 2020. The perfect way to kill some time and shout abuse at your friends, the title became quite the phenomenon.

2021, however, has seen its popularity drop off a cliff. With former players like Sykkuno noting that the planning aspect of the game is more bother than it’s worth, streamers are now flocking to the likes of Valorant or GTA RP.

Advertisement

Valkyrae has a different take on why the game has seen such rapid decline, and she makes some pretty interesting points.

Valkyrae on the Among Us decline

While playing the werewolf-style party game with the original crew, she admits that she’s been asking herself “why did Among Us fall off?”

Answering her own question, she notes that “I think that if Among Us wants to stay popular, I think what they need to do is make it so that people can create their own maps, y’know like designing and putting vents in places and stuff.”

Read More: Corpse Husband teases new collab song with metal band Bring Me The Horizon

She calls for more “customization options, as they’re not releasing maps, or even just aesthetic things, fast enough.”

Advertisement

The TLDR is, in order to keep the title alive, InnerSloth need to up their output or, alternatively, let players have more of a say.

(Topic begins at 50:28)

Despite actively admitting that she missed the game, the queen of YouTube is clearly more there for the company than the actual gameplay.

While it’s great to see the Amigops and friends take to the hallowed halls of the Among Us spaceship once more and scream at each other for being sus, it appears that the devs will need to up their game if they want the title to remain prominent.