Amigops return to Among Us for final game ever and its a throwback

The four Amigops consisting of Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and CORPSE HUSBAND returned to Among Us for their final game ever, and it was everything that viewers wanted.



In the back half of 2020, the internet was obsessed with Among Us. Released by indie developers InnerSloth in 2018, the party game boomed in popularity seemingly out of nowhere.

The collaboration opportunities that Among Us provided between content creators were unimaginable as we saw politicians, mainstream celebrities, and footballers joining in on the fun.

The trend has been long dead and has died down, but the Amigops group – including Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Valkyrae – got together for old times sake for their last Among Us game ever, and it was exactly how fans remembered it.

On January 15, the Amigops – who were undoubtedly the most popular Among Us group – were joined by their pals Pokimane, Fuslie, Karl Jacobs and others for their “last ever” Among Us lobby.

Like always, the lobby was filled with laughter and hilarious moments that viewers won’t forget.

After playing Among Us together for hundreds of hours, it became too easy for the group to figure out who the imposter was as they got to know each other so well with Sykkuno picking up on Toast’s “tell” for what role he was playing.

As the night came to an end, Sykkuno took a moment to reflect on their last ever game of the once-popular multiplayer game.

“I don’t think any of us regret grouping up for one last game ever,” said Sykkuno. “That’s it, for now, guys, I think Among Us has run its course. It’s cooked, it’s cooked now. There goes that.”

Viewers were sad to see an end of an era, and are hopeful the group can find a way to make the game work again.

“OTV & Friends Among Us lobbies are always so fun to watch. I really hope they can find a way to play the game without it being impossible for the imposter,” said the viewer. “Especially since they got all over 1000 hours in the game and can easily tell when someone f**ks up.”

It is truly an end of an ara, but hopefully, we’ll once again see the Amigops return to Among Us at some point.