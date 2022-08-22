UFC’s Paulo Costa accepts Jake Paul fight after mocking “embarrassing” Luke Rockhold bout

Paulo Costa’s victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 came under fire from influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, sparking a potential fight between the two in the future.

Jake Paul is set to make his return to the ring in October, but that hasn’t stopped him from calling out UFC stars in the build-up to his next match and Paulo Costa seems to be next on his radar.

At UFC 278, Costa and Luke Rockhold put on the fight of the night in a bloody, brutal scrap that ended with Rockhold rubbing his blood all over his opponent’s face. It was wild, and for Jake Paul, worthy of critique.

After learning that Paul called the fight “embarrassing” and a “glorified street fight,” Costa didn’t hold back and issued a challenge to ‘The Problem Child’ to settle this dispute with their fists.

Paulo Costa calls out Jake Paul over “embarrassing” UFC fight

Not wasting any time, Costa threw down the gauntlet and told Jake Paul to get started on some paperwork to throw down.

“If this is the last one, Jake Paul is very welcome to send an offer or a contract and we can do this boxing fight,” he said. “I don’t know if he wants this blood, you know? I think he wants to fight wrestlers or something like that, I think.”

Costa may have been confusing Jake with his brother, Logan Paul, who recently signed with the WWE following a spectacular match at SummerSlam back in August. Regardless, the challenge is there.

We’ll have to wait and see if Jake Paul and Costa agree to step into the ring together, but it may take some time, as the YouTuber already teased that his next opponent will be a pro boxer.

Until then, only time will tell if Paul improves to 6-0 in October and if Costa’s UFC contract expires, which could end up paving way for match between the two.