UFC legend reveals who Jake Paul will likely fight in MMA debut

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is teasing his long-awaited MMA debut, but his opponent could be quite obvious according to a former UFC fighter.

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm. In five fights, The Problem Child has won every one and even knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

While the YouTuber has his sights set on Anderson Silva the next time he enters the ring, Jake has been quite adamant about wanting to get involved in MMA and says he has an announcement “coming soon.”

So far, he has yet to unveil his plans for MMA, but according to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, if you connect some dots, his choice in opponent becomes rather clear.

Chael Sonnen says Jake Paul could fight Dillon Danis in MMA

In a YouTube video, Sonnen referenced how Paul does his boxing on Showtime and there’s a very interesting relationship that the network has with a certain MMA promotion.

“Showtime hosts Bellator,” Sonnen explained. “It’s the same people. The same people Jake is working with, for marketing, for PR, for production with boxing, are the same folks at Showtime that also represent Bellator.”

According to Sonnen, the perfect opponent for Jake would be Dillon Danis as he is under contract with Bellator.

Given the bad blood history between Paul and Danis, the fight could very well end up doing some big numbers for the promotion.

It’s also important to note that Bellator has been interested in Jake and his brother Logan for quite some time, so it’s certainly likely that there have been talks to bring them on board.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but it’s likely that any announcement from Jake will come after his anticipated match against Anderson Silva later this month.