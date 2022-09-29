Jake Paul says his MMA fighting debut is “coming soon”

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube boxer Jake Paul says he’s finally getting into the world of mixed martial arts and is working with a “big organization” to make his MMA dreams come true.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest faces in the world of influencer boxing. Boasting an undefeated 5-0 record, he’s now gearing up to take on one of combat sports’ greatest champions in October — Anderson Silva.

Although Jake has focused on boxing for the past four years, he’s also expressed an intense desire to get into mixed martial arts… even to the point of directly calling out UFC prez Dana White multiple times.

Unfortunately, a stint in the UFC never came about for ‘The Problem Child’ — but it looks like his big break might finally be on the horizon, according to a recent statement he made during a September 29 episode of his ‘BS’ podcast.

Jake Paul teases big MMA announcement

Celebrity guest (and Jake’s former boxing opponent) Tyron Woodley asked the YouTuber when he would ever get into MMA, and the influencer teased a surprising mixed martial arts project he’s working on alongside a “big” organization.

“I’ve got an announcement coming soon,” Jake said. “I can just tease that, that I’m working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting and we’re gonna have an announcement soon. I want to do it.”

“Javier Mendez said he would train me. So I’ll go to AKA. I’ll probably need like a year, year and a half to get the kicks down. I already know jiu-jitsu. …I wanna be able to do everything in there. At least checking kicks. I know how to wrestle already.”

(Topic begins at 55:04)

For now, it’s not certain what, exactly, Jake’s big “announcement” will be — but it’s looking likely he’ll step into the octagon at some point in the future.

Until then, he’s gearing up for his bout against Anderson Silva on October 29 while he continues to feud with Floyd Mayweather as talks of a possible match between the two stars continue to rise.