Jake Paul “finishing up” with boxing after Mike Tyson with MMA debut set

Jake Paul’s MMA debut with the PFL is inching ever closer as he will be fighting a “credible” opponent in 2025, according to the organization’s CEO.

Even though he’s been primarily focused on boxing, Jake Paul has plenty of involvement with the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The majority of fighters on his boxing record are former UFC stars who’ve tried their hand at the sweet science.

There have been a few of those opponents that have challenged Jake to get inside the cage. Well, that is going to happen before long. The ‘Problem Child’ penned a multi-year deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – to fight in their all-new SuperFights division.

Jake has already made offers to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to be his debut opponent. That debut has also been put back because of his boxing commitments, however, it is slated for 2025.

PFL CEO Peter Murray told SportsKeeda’s Knockout Session that plans are in place for Jake next year.

“Plenty of options! And Jake is committed to fighting a very very credible, well-rounded MMA fighter, and not easy to do. Not easy to cross over from boxing into MMA. You know, the crossover from MMA or other disciplines into boxing is a lot easier.”

Timestamp of 9:23

Murray noted that Jake’s fight with Mike Tyson will be his “finishing up” point for the year with boxing before his focus switches to MMA.

“A lot of planning is going into Jake Paul’s debut in 2025 and we’ll be sharing those details after Jake gets into the ring with Mike Tyson,” he added.

Jake finishing up with boxing for the year would, naturally, put a dent in his plans to become a champion. The WBA has said it is “open” to a clash between him and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a belt. However, that might be curtailed.