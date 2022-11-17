Tyron Woodley slams KSI for “bailing” on fight with him

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

UFC star Tyron Woodley has exposed his supposed contract with YouTuber KSI, slamming the influencer for “bailing” on a fight with him in favor of a “lesser opponent.”

KSI is set to announce his next opponent this Saturday, November 19 — and Tyron Woodley is saying that it won’t be him.

That’s the same day as the next Misfits Boxing x DAZN card, which features a headlining bout between Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy among other fights between online personalities.

While fans are convinced that KSI will be fighting pro boxer Joe Fournier, Tyron Woodley has claimed that he was set to take on the YouTuber, first.

Tyron Woodley exposes fight contract with KSI

Woodley called out KSI in a damning Instagram post on November 17 where he included a screenshot of their supposed fight contract.

“KSI, why would you offer me a fight vs you then bail?” the former UFC champ asked. “Why would you send me a contract to b**ch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would you have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up?”

“Why do a poll of one million people, that all said fight me, and you run? We need answers. Now y’all go troll the troll. Saturday he will announce he ran.”

Woodley’s post references a Twitter poll that KSI conducted after his two-fights, one-night event against Swarmz and Luis Pineda in August, where he asked fans who he should take on next.

The response was overwhelmingly geared toward Woodley, who openly accepted the challenge during an episode of Jake Paul’s podcast. However, according to him, KSI has bowed out of a fight that they’d purportedly signed off on.

For now, it’s looking like KSI will be stepping into the ring with pro boxer Joe Fournier — a fight that was leaked in early October in a supposed fight poster from DAZN.