Tyron Woodley reveals he’s not retiring after being knocked out by Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley opened up about his future plans after his second devastating loss to Jake Paul. He revealed that he is not retiring after being knocked out by the YouTuber-turned boxer.

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 boxing event on December 18 came to a surprising conclusion when the ‘Problem Child’ knocked the former UFC champion out cold in the sixth round.

Following his KO loss, Woodley spoke out about retirement. According to the MMA legend, he has no plans of stepping down anytime soon and instead has some interesting fight plans already lined up.

Tyron Woodley won’t retire after being knocked out by Jake Paul

The former UFC champion spoke to TMZ Sports after the anticipated sequel rematch ended in dramatic fashion. Woodley opened up about how he was feeling after being knocked out and losing to Jake Paul for the second time.

“I am bummed obviously, I didn’t wanna lose,” he said. “I felt like I was winning the fight. But just one f**king hand drop. And I’m looking at it, why did I drop my hands? That’s driving me crazy.”

The MMA star then revealed what was next for his career. “I just wanna do four different forms of combat sports,” he continued. “One being boxing, at least one time. One MMA, for sure. And just finish out like a winner.”

Based on the interview, Tyron Woodley doesn’t want his career to be defined by his two losses to the Problem Child and is looking to win at least a few more fights before hanging up his gloves.

Jake Paul was originally set to fight Tommy Fury on December 18, but the UFC star stepped up for a rematch following the British boxer pulling out of the match due to a rib injury.