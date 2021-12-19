Island Boys face crowd fury at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

Influencers the Island Boys were booed by the crowd at Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s boxing rematch, even getting drinks thrown at them from across the room.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s long-awaited rematch finally took place on December 18, and it was ultimately Paul who managed to take home the win with a knockout in the sixth round. This means the YouTuber-turned-boxer remains undefeated, with a professional boxing record of 5 – 0.

Plenty of fans and influencers turned up to watch the bout happen live, but viral stars the Island Twins didn’t get a warm reception from the rest of the attendees.

The Island Boys are two twins who initially went viral for their ‘Island Boy’ song, and since then they have remained firmly on people’s radars. In mid-December they received a flood of backlash after storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast over a comment made to them by George Janko.

Videos from the Paul vs. Woodley fight show the twins walking through the arena while getting booed. They even had drinks hurled at them from across the room.

Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. pic.twitter.com/c7vd3mW02v — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) December 19, 2021

Several videos have emerged of the boys appearing to get into fights with other crowd members, and although some have claimed they were kicked out of the arena as a result, these reports are unconfirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creatorflix (@creatorflix)

Although both twins have reposted several videos of their antics from the night to their Instagram stories, including clips of them getting booed, they have yet to specifically address the rumors that they were kicked out of the event altogether.

ISLAND BOYS ALMOST GOT INTO A FIGHT RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME pic.twitter.com/ZI5dHWMPQ7 — blurri  (@YoBlurri) December 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Island Boys have been met by a less than favorable response from a crowd. At their first major show at Miami nightclub LIV they were booed by audience members for their live performance.