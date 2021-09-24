Tyron Woodley is finally getting that Jake Paul bet tattoo, but he has some rules

After losing his professional boxing debut match against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley is following through with the bet they agreed upon and getting Jake’s name tattooed onto his body.

Jake Paul went into the fight against former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as the favorite, and he proved the bookies right with an impressive split-decision win. However, he thought it should have been a unanimous decision.

Woodley, on the other hand, thought it was much closer. He demanded a rematch right after the fight. Jake seemed hesitant at first but accepted the offer on the grounds that Woodley tattoos his name on his body.

Jake posted his terms on social media. He demanded that the tattoo needs to be 3 x 2 inches, permanent, visible with shorts and a shirt on, cannot be covered, and has to be posted on social media as proof. Woodley responded by telling him to “send the contract.”

The rematch hasn’t been locked in yet, and it might not happen for a while. Jake has been linked to fights against Tommy Fury and Vitor Belfort. However, Woodley is still following through with his end of the bargain.

“Tommy Fury should have never even been in position for the bag,” Woodley told Ariel Helwani. “I’m gonna just let the week go through and see what happens. I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back.”

To help make that happen, he’s finally getting the tattoo they agreed upon. “I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday. I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. I’m going to do it on Saturday.”

He isn’t sure where he’ll get the tattoo yet. “I’m gonna think about it,” he said. However, he ruled out two areas and suggested one possibility. “Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f**king knuckles.”

Jake’s next opponent hasn’t been locked in yet. Tommy Fury laughed off his $1 million fight offer, claiming he deserves a better payout for a fight of that magnitude.

It could open the door for a rematch against Woodley. He believes he deserves another shot after his last performance and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen, even if it means getting an embarrassing tattoo.