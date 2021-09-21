Jake Paul shuts down Vitor Belfort’s $30m fight challenge: “That doesn’t excite me”

Jake Paul shut down former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort’s $30 million fight challenge, claiming it ‘doesn’t excite him” and is less enticing than other offers out there.

Jake Paul’s career transition into a full-fledged professional boxer reached new heights in August 2021. He decisively beat former UFC Middleweight Champion Tyron Woodley, who proved to be his toughest opponent yet.

He didn’t like the fact it was decided via split decision. However, he made a killing in the process, and it opened the door to many new opportunities and challenges, including a lucrative $30 million offer from former Vitor Belfort.

Jake seemed interested at first, if not only for the money. But now that he’s had time to process the challenge, he told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he’s not interested in making it happen, and he explained why.

First, Jake took a swipe at Belfort, claiming his fight against boxing legend Evander Holyfield was a mockery of the sport.

“He beat up an old man,” he said. “He disrespected the sport of boxing in my opinion. Holyfield is a legend, but he shouldn’t be fighting somebody that’s in their early 40s. It was just sad to see.”

Then, he knocked back the fight challenge on the grounds that he believes there are “better people” out there. “Vitor is not that big of a name. He just isn’t. He’s not even as big of a name as Tyron Woodley,” he added.

“I’m trying to get bigger with each one of these fights. I’m trying to have more of a challenge. Vitor is a lot easier of a fight than Tyron.

He’s older, and he’s on steroids. That doesn’t really excite me. It’s not as big of a fight as the ten other people calling me out.”

Jake has recently been linked to fights against Jorge Masvidal and Derek Brunson, the latter of which is gaining traction. Nothing has been locked in yet. However, he’s clearly drawing lots of attention from fighters.

As for what happens next, the world’s his oyster. He challenged Conor McGregor in the past, and although that didn’t eventuate, he’s still trying – especially after blasting him for brawling with Machine Gun Kelly.