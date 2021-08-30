Jake Paul accepts Tyron Woodley rematch, but only if he gets embarrassing tattoo

Mere seconds after Jake Paul was declared the winner over Tyron Woodley in their hotly anticipated PPV bout, the conditions for an immediate rematch were laid out.

Jake Paul’s fourth professional victory is in the books. A split decision from his hometown judges in Cleveland gave the social media star the nod against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Though moments after the results were announced, Woodley immediately began petitioning for a rematch.

“I feel like if that was the second biggest PPV, round two is gonna be bigger than that,” he said in the ring. “I feel like I won the fight.”

While Paul initially laughed off the idea of boxing Woodley again, he quickly opened up to the idea. Paul was willing to accept the offer on one condition: Woodley gets ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on his leg.

Tyron Woodley begging for a rematch. Jake said he's had his chance. Logan laughing at him. It's descending into chaos. pic.twitter.com/ochSFzWjG4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 30, 2021

After eight rounds of action, Paul won the first contest via split decision. Woodley took issue with this outcome, calling out a “laughable” judge for only giving him two rounds.

“No disrespect, but f*** the [Tommy] Fury fight,” Woodley yelled. “Me and Jake need to run that back. Off the top I want an instant rematch. Nobody gonna sell a PPV like we did. Of course I want a rematch, I felt like I won the fight.”

Doubling down on his demands, Woodley claimed he landed “more power shots” throughout the main event. “I hit him and the ropes held him up,” he stressed.

“Look, of course he wants the payday,” Jake replied, initially brushing off the idea of an immediate rematch. “You had your opportunity.”

“We’re moving on,” Logan said in the background as both brothers laughed at the proposal. “You’re old news fam.”

Though after considering the rematch for a few seconds, Jake changed his tune. “If you get the tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul,’ let’s run it back,” he explained.

“Bet,” Tyron said without hesitation. Both men shook hands to make the deal official.

“We’ve got the tattoo artist right here, so you ain’t going nowhere,” Jake added.

“Wipe the sweat off, shave that leg because I’m putting ‘I love Jake Paul’ on your f***ing leg and then we can run it back.”