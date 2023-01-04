Tyron Woodley pops off on KSI for ducking fight amid FaZe Temperrr pick

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Former UFC champ Tyron Woodley gave YouTube star KSI a piece of his mind, claiming the British influencer ducked out of a fight with him after securing a new opponent in FaZe Temperrr.

It’s been a rough 24 hours for British entertainer KSI. The influencer was slated to face off against American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis on January 14 — but despite months of trash talk, Danis suddenly and inexplicably pulled out of the fight on January 4.

This is far from the first time this has happened to KSI. He was scheduled to box American YouTuber Alex Wassabi in August 2022, only for his opponent to acquire an injury severe enough that he couldn’t step in the ring.

Luckily, KSI was able to secure another opponent after Danis’ recent exit and is now slated to touch gloves with fellow creator FaZe Temperrr… but not everyone is happy with his pick.

Tyron Woodley calls out KSI for ducking fight contract

Most notably, former UFC champ Tyron Woodley is calling out the British YouTube star on Twitter, accusing him of backing out of a contract he’d sent over.

“You a whole b*tch!” Woodley wrote in a pointed tweet. “@KSI No one picked up the phone to execute the contract you sent me. Needed NO NOTICE! @Temperrr You a G! All Love to you. You my brother! Whip this hoe’s a**.”

This is far from the first time Woodley has accused KSI of ducking out on him; he made similar comments in late 2022 on Jake Paul’s podcast, claiming the YouTuber had been avoiding a fight with him for some time.

Woodley isn’t the only one flaming KSI for his recent choice in opponent, either. YouTuber Slim Albaher is also calling out the British internet star for taking on Temperrr, an influencer Slim beat last year on the undercard of KSI’s ‘Two Fights, One Night’ event.

“I feel like I deserved that main event opportunity,” he wrote on Twitter, before following up with, “I want the winner.”

Thus far, KSI’s main rival, Jake Paul, has yet to weigh in on the situation — and there’s still no word on when, or if, those two will even meet in the boxing ring this year.