Tyron Woodley confronts Jake Paul on “disrespectful” spat involving his mom

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are quickly approaching their date in the ring, but not before the two fighters sat down to confront each other about all that’s been said.

During Showtime’s MVP Face 2 Face, the former MMA champion Woodley and rising boxing figure Paul sat down to say their last words to each other before stepping into the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stage.

Things got a little dicey just days before, with a verbal spat between Paul’s team and Woodley’s mother resulting in a heated moment just days before the two are set to trade blows.

If the fight wasn’t personal before, then it definitely started hitting closer to home after people, including Woodley’s sister, were split up in the last press conference for the event.

(Timestamp starts at 12:28 for mobile viewers)

“Why didn’t you do shit yesterday when people were insulting your mom?” Paul said of the

“You should check your dogs on that, on the same token,” Woodley retorted. “Women’s Appreciation Day, but you allow your teammates and your cornermen to disrespect somebody’s mom? Miss Paul would never hear a word out of my mouth.

“If my cornermen, my guys, my coaches ever made mention to anything to your mom, I would’ve checked their ass on the spot. That’s the difference between me and you: I’m solid, you’re not.”

He went on to call Paul “loose,” as he kept talking down the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s claim to action sports. But there’s no love lost between the two, who have kept up the trash-talking since the fight was set up.

Paul is coming into the night with a 3-0 professional record, while Woodley is set to make his boxing debut.

As far as who has the favorable outcome, there’s plenty of chatter between the grit that both fighters have. Some like Woodley’s record in MMA as a tough and hard-hitting opponent, meanwhile The Problem Child has been anything but predictable.

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley event is slated for August 29 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM BST.