Jake Paul hits back at accusations he’s taking steroids for Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul denied accusations he’s taking performance-enhancing drugs in the lead-up to his fight against Tyron Woodley, claiming he gets tested regularly and that people are doing it for clout.

The highly-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is fast approaching. Things were already heated between them. However, it kicked up a notch after one of Paul’s crew members appeared to have a verbal spat with Woodley’s mother.

And if that wasn’t already enough drama, MMA coach Firas Zahabi, who coached UFC legend George St-Pierre, claimed he “definitely thinks” Paul is using performance-enhancing drugs to “make up for what he lacks.”

But during an interview with True Geordie on the first episode of his new fighting podcast series, The Pain Game, Paul denied those claims.

He explained how they’re wrong, and why he thinks people are making them.

“My manager texted me [and told me] that George St Pierre’s coach is saying that you’re using performance-enhancing drugs,” he said. “These guys are trying to do anything at this point to discredit me, to make me look stupid, or to make any excuse.

Paul also explained that the “craziest part” about the accusations is that they don’t count because he’s now doing “real professional fights,” and he gets drug tested regularly. “How can you even make this claim? It’s clout. They’re running out of excuses.”

“I’m over here eating ice cream, and these guys are accusing me of taking performance-enhancing drugs. I’m packing on some fat because I’m going to drive that fat through Tyron Woodley’s skull. That’s what gives me my power.”

The lead-up to the fight has been an eventful one, and the performance-enhancing drug claims are the latest addition in what has been a drama-filled roller-coaster ride.

But once they step into the ring on August 29, the only thing that matters is who reigns supreme. And with Paul going in as the bookie’s favorite, Woodley could very well be the next stepping stone in his emerging legacy.