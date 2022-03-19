Twitter criticized for ‘copying’ TikTok’s For You Page with new video feature

Twitter users have reported a new ‘For You’ video feature on the app, but some have criticized the tab for being too similar to TikTok’s own For You Page.

Short-form video platform TikTok has risen to be one of the most popular social media platforms in the world within the space of a few years, and the app now has millions of daily users who are constantly uploading and interacting with content.

It has become so popular that other apps have taken inspiration from its vertical scrolling algorithm-based video feed, such as Instagram with its TikTok-inspired ‘Reels’ feature.

In February and March, Twitter users began reporting that they had received access to a ‘For You’ feature that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s For You Page.

The feature allows you to scroll through videos just like TikTok, and some have even noted that the layout of the comment section is similar.

Currently, it appears as though not everyone has access to the feature, but it is unclear whether this is just a testing period, or if Twitter plans to roll the feature out to more users in the future.

Since the feature was made available to some users, there have been many who have criticized Twitter for ‘copying’ TikTok.

TWITTER HAS A FOR YOU PAGE??? NOT EVERY APP HAS TO BE TIKTOK OMGGG — dj 😮‍💨 (@djhorn_) March 13, 2022

Why in the flying fuck does my Twitter have a for you page pic.twitter.com/xTPhd4EEIJ — dan 💋 (@dantheestan) March 17, 2022

“Twitter has a For You Page? Not every app has to be TikTok,” one user wrote, another saying: “Why the hell is there a For You Page on Twitter?” Another described it as a “full-on TikTok copy.”

It’s not yet clear how long this feature will be around for, or how many users will have access to it in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it joins the ranks of defunct features like Fleets.