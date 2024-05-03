N3on slams MoistCritikal over criticism from hit-and-run stream

N3on had some strong words for MoistCritikal after the YouTuber slammed him for streaming his involvement in a hit and run car accident.

N3on is a prominent Kick streamer known for getting into all manner of viral hijinks, like being arrested in Dubai for filming in restricted locations and, most recently, streaming himself in the passenger’s seat of a car speeding through New York City traffic.

In an April 28 broadcast, N3on linked up with infamous street racer Squeez Benz, who weaved in and out of other vehicles at high speeds before ramming into the back of a taxi and peeling off from the scene — a stunt that earned him a ban on Kick.

YouTube star MoistCritikal blasted the streamer in a scathing video shortly thereafter, calling the influencer “unlikeable and insufferable” and dubbing Kick a hotbed for illegal activity.

It didn’t take long for N3on to take notice of Moist’s video about him. He shot back at the YouTuber in a barb of his own during a subsequent broadcast, calling him a homophobic slur while expressing some worries about getting hit with another ban.

“I don’t want to risk it, chat,” he said. “I don’t want to risk my Kick again, bro. It’s not smart. It’s my life, bro. It’s literally my life.

“Chat, if I cared about the clips and sh*t and viral moments, obviously I’d do it. Sh*t went viral with me and him. But I gotta think future, long-term.”

N3on was considering the possibility of inviting Squeez Benz back on his channel without involving any driving, but claimed he’ll reach out to Kick to get confirmation that such a stream would be allowed without punishment.

While N3on claimed that he and Benz had initially agreed to go no more than ten miles over the speed limit during their April stream, it appears that this alleged agreement was not honored, and his channel was briefly banned as a result — something he’s clearly worried will impact his livelihood if it happens again.

N3on’s driving stream has attracted quite a bit of criticism, even from supporters and fellow streamers on Kick, with the likes of Adin Ross arguing that “innocent lives” could be lost if the site doesn’t crack down on dangerous content.

Recently, Kick spoke out about its recent controversies, with the platform’s Head of Strategic Partnerships admitting that the company is still trying to find the balance between “freedom” and moderation for its streamers.

“We refine [the] process each day with our moderation team as it scales,” they explained. “To be frank it goes beyond N3on, we’re setting a new tone in live streaming where streamers can be themselves within reason.”