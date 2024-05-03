EntertainmentReality TV

Everything we know about Below Deck star Captain Lee’s new series Deadly Waters

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck makes a long-awaited return to reality TV to host a new Oxygen series about dangerous murders at sea called Deadly Waters with Captain Lee.

Captain Lee Rosbach was replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge on Below Deck Season 11, but the Bravo fan-favorite is already making a reality TV comeback.

The former Below Deck star will host a new Oxygen series called Deadly Waters, where experts and witnesses recount true crime incidents involving suspects who committed murder at sea.

Deadly Waters spans eight episodes, and has unusual cases ranging from victims who went missing without an explanation, to a vessel that was set on fire.

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee Season 1 Trailer

The Season 1 trailer for Deadly Waters with Captain Lee was released by Oxygen on May 2.

In the teaser, graphic photos were revealed, providing proof and accurate descriptions of the murders explained in each episode.

Witnesses, family members, and other related authorities also filmed confessionals sharing their testimonies about what happened.

Who is in the cast of Deadly Waters Season 1?

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below DeckBravo
Captain Lee from Below deck

The cast of Deadly Waters with Captain Lee features the Below Deck star himself, along with other professionals in the yachting industry and members of law enforcement.

Families of the victims will also be interviewed in each episode to discuss each murder in detail, but their names haven’t been confirmed as of now.

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee Season 1: What is the release date?

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee premieres on Saturday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET on the Oxygen True Crime channel. New episodes will air weekly with eight in total, with the season finale set for July 20.

Below Deck

