Twitch won’t unban Jidion over “extreme harassment” in Pokimane hate raid

Shay Robson . 1 hour ago

Jidion was permanently banned from Twitch after sending his viewers to harass Pokimane.

Twitch is refusing to unban influencer Jidion Adams due to “extreme harassment” he caused to Pokimane, after he orchestrated a hate raid against the streamer back in January.

At the beginning of the year, Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys had to call it quits early during her January 12 broadcast, after fellow creator Jidion organized his community to raid the popular streamer with hate messages.

Jidion apologized publicly to Pokimane and urged his fans to stop attacking her. However, it was far too late, as he received a permanent ban from Twitch.

Regardless, in a shocking turn of events, just a couple of weeks later the two went from enemies to pals, as they met up for a surprise collab. As it turns out, Jidion’s public apology prompted Pokimane to reach out privately. In a call together, Anys noted that he was “actually really nice” as he continued to “profusely” apologize.

However, despite them making up, and even enjoying some fast food together, it looks like Jidion may never be able to truly move on. He’s revealed Twitch won’t be allowing him back on the site anytime soon.

Twitter: Jidion6 Jidion and Pokimane made the internet do a double-take after uploading this selfie together on Twitter.

Twitch denies Jidion’s ban appeal

In a series of tweets on July 13, Jidion revealed that he’d spoken with a Twitch representative on Zoom. Sadly, it’s not looking good for his fans, as he revealed the Amazon-owned platform isn’t looking to have him back.

“Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m never coming back,” Jidion wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Jidion shared a screenshot of an email he received from Twitch after the call.

According to the email, Jidion was suspended for “extreme harassment,” and his account will remain suspended.

The beef between Poki and Jidion is long-settled. However, it looks like we won’t be seeing any of Jidion on Twitch anytime soon.

As a result of the ban, Jidion won’t even be able to make guest appearances on other streams either.