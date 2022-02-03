Jidion reveals shock Pokimane collab after Twitch hate raid drama

Popular streamer Pokimane is releasing a collaboration with fellow broadcaster Jidion, nearly a month after he orchestrated a hate raid against her that resulted in his permanent ban from Twitch.

On January 13, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was forced to end her Twitch stream early after fans of fellow broadcaster Jidion began spamming her chat and harassing her viewers on his orders.

The drama escalated from there; Anys revealed that all of her social media accounts were similarly getting spammed with hateful and inappropriate messages.

The issue resulted in Jidion getting permanently banned from Twitch. Anys also copped a legal threat from none other than Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, who suggested during a stream that he’d contacted his Twitch reps in an attempt to reverse Jidion’s ban.

Jidion reveals surprise collab with Pokimane after hate raid drama

Jidion has since apologized for the hate raid and has made efforts to distance himself from the ongoing harassment against Pokimane.

It’s been fairly quiet on this front over the past week or so… until February 3, when Jidion posted a Tweet that no one expected.

Jidion shared a photo of himself chowing down on some McDonald’s with none other than Pokimane, asking his fans for any questions they might have for the two of them.

Ask me and Poki questions pic.twitter.com/WwG3s8WCuk — WiDion (@Jidion6) February 3, 2022

It’s unclear if there’s anything more in store from these streamers besides their upcoming QnA session, but it’s certainly throwing the internet for a loop, as many thought these two would never find common ground after what took place last month.

Thus far, Pokimane has yet to comment on her unexpected collab with Jidion – but its likely she’s also busy working on the big reveal of her next streaming platform after revealing that her exclusive Twitch contract is coming to an end.