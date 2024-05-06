JiDion unbanned on Twitch two years after Pokimane “hate raid”

Twitch has finally unbanned JiDion two years after he was originally permabanned for leading a “hate raid” against fellow streamer Pokinane.

JiDion’s Twitch channel has finally been restored, much to the surprise of the creator, who only recently returned to content after becoming religious and making videos focused on his Christian faith.

On January 12, 2022, JiDion was suspended from Twitch after Pokimane was forced to end her stream when a slew of new viewers jumped to her channel from JiDion’s broadcast to bombard her with spam.

As a result of JiDion sending his viewers to Poki’s channel, the Amazon-owned platform hit the streamer with the harshest punishment possible: a permaban.

YouTube/JiDion JiDion has finally been unbanned on Twitch.

Although the two creators would end up patching things up and even collabed in person together, the ban remained in place.

In the months that followed, JiDion would send multiple ban appeals to Twitch, only to be declined each time.

In 2023, he hit out at Twitch for rejecting his appeal, proclaiming that if he were to be unbanned, he would use his platform to “spread the message of Jesus Christ.”

For a while, nothing happened: But on April 26, 2024, JiDion revealed he was submitting yet another appeal and hoped for the best.

“It’s been 832 days… Pleassse I wanna watch Kai’s Ghost of Tsushima PLAY THROUGH,” he captioned a screenshot of his appeal.

Then, on May 6, 2024, the streamer’s JiDionPremium account reemerged, much to the surprise of JiDion himself.

“It happened…” he remarked in a post on X before retweeting a Dexerto post about his unban. “1st praise TMH, 2nd time to get back at it again!!!”

So far, JiDion hasn’t revealed when his long-awaited return stream will be, but it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest moments on Twitch this year given how long it’s taken for the streamer to finally get his account back.