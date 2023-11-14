JiDion calls out Twitch two years after his ban: “I will spread the message of Jesus”

Streaming star JiDion called out Twitch after attempting to appeal his ban from early 2022, saying the platform is preventing him from “spreading the message of Jesus Christ.”

JiDion is one of the net’s most famous streamers. He’s best known for his over-the-top pranks, which include everything from getting his hair cut at sporting events to hitting on a random college professor on Valentine’s Day.

At first, JiDion had a prominent presence on Twitch — but he was infamously banned from the platform in early 2022 after orchestrating a “hate raid” against fellow streamer Pokimane, causing her to tearfully end her broadcast as offensive comments poured into her chat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although she and JiDion have since made up and appear to be thick as thieves, Twitch has maintained its stance on JiDion’s ban. However, following news that Twitch is giving permabanned streamers a second chance, it looks like JiDion has once again appealed his suspension.

YouTube: JiDion Live JiDion is a prominent streamer who has made a home for himself on YouTube ever since he was permanently banned from Twitch in early 2022.

JiDion slams Twitch after permaban appeal is rejected again

On November 14, JiDion posted a screenshot of his ban appeal to Twitter/X. In the email he allegedly received from Twitch, the platform said that he had been “recently suspended for Extreme Harassment.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines,” the email reads.

Article continues after ad

JiDion lashed out at the platform in response to their decision. “Two years and still the same results, I will spread the message of JESUS CHRIST on your platform as soon as I’m reinstated!” he wrote. “Someone needs to promote Godliness on a Godless platform like yours!!!”

Article continues after ad

Twitter: Jidion6

Recently, JiDion has been advocating for Christianity on his social media platforms. Back on September 25, the streamer claimed he was “turning his life to Christ,” and his subsequent streams have been focused on religious content ever since then.

This isn’t the first time JiDion has appealed his infamous Twitch ban. In May 2023, the streamer appealed the decision 475 days after his suspension and was given the same response as his most recent email from the platform.

Article continues after ad