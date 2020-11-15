 Twitch streamers devise hilarious ways to protest DMCA strikes - Dexerto
Twitch streamers devise hilarious ways to protest DMCA strikes

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch: Chainbrain / DeadPirateBrandon

Twitch streamers are having a tough time with all the DMCA takedowns, but some of them have found a bit of humor in the situation by muting their audio in hilarious ways to protest and make a point.

Twitch streamers are still being rocked by relentless DMCA takedowns forcing them to delete content or risk a ban. Even some of the biggest streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys have had to comply.

It’s reached the point where the platform issued an apology and explanation, and even suggested streamers mute games to avoid potential strikes.

However, some streamers decided to take a stand and protest these instructions by obeying them in a ridiculous and funny way.

Pokimane streaming on Twitch
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane was one of many streamers forced to delete years worth of content.

Chainbrain is a partnered streamer who streams gaming and music. He even streams a combination of the two in the form of Ubisoft’s Rocksmith. Unfortunately, that means Twitch’s DMCA crackdown will significantly impact his content.

In his latest stream, he decided to take a stand in the funniest way possible. “I took the advice Twitch gave and muted my Rocksmith game audio,” he said. “Sounds pretty good, I think! You also get a more realistic sweaty metalhead experience!”

JayCaulls is another partnered streamer who followed suit. “So I took Twitch’s advice and muted the game audio,” he said. “No DMCA Strikes for me!” He posted a clip of him listening to the sound of invisible drums and guitar.

“Love these drums,” he said while bobbing his head in silence. “Oh, and that crisp guitar! I can’t wait! Woohoo!”

DeadPirateBrandon took a stand in the same vein. However, he approached it differently. Instead of streaming himself play a rhythm game in silence, he hopped into Resident Evil 2.

“Here’s the future of Twitch,” he said. “A completely clean DMCA version of Resident Evil 2.” The funniest part is that he makes the special effects himself and even narrates the dialogue.

There’s no harm in a peaceful protest, especially when it’s light and humorous. However, these streamers were out to make a point. Twitch’s DMCA crackdown is a crucial issue that has changed the landscape of streaming and culture.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and what streamers can do to adapt to the situation. But until then, they have no choice but to tread carefully to avoid potential strikes and bans.

What is Flip Day on TikTok and Triller?

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:44 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 15:45

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck and Charli D'Amelio side by side, with the Triller logo
TikTok: Noah Beck / Charli D’Amelio

Fans of popular TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Noah Beck are being left hanging after influencers continue to post half a TikTok for ‘Flip Day’ where they encourage their followers to check out TikTok rival Triller.

The future of TikTok has been consistently uncertain throughout 2020, after the President of the United States signed an Executive Order to ban Bytedance, TikTok’s owners, from doing business within the country.

While the ban is yet to be implemented for the time being, the future of TikTok in the US hangs in the balance, and in the chaos various stars began prepping a fall back plan for if they were unable to produce content on their main platform.

That’s where Triller comes in. Triller is extraordinarily similar to TikTok with regard to the endless scrolling, portrait, short video format. The company also seems to be aiming to promote the use of music in the app, in much the same way that TikTok has benefited from the popularity surrounding viral sounds.

@charlidameliofollow me on triller @ charlidamelio dc @nexttojer♬ May I – Flo Milli

Back when the ban was first looming, stars like Charli D’Amelio encouraged their fans to follow their account on Triller, presumably as a failsafe if TikTok were suddenly to be banned.

While the ban is not currently as big of an issue as it once was, many stars continue to develop their relationship with Triller, and this has culminated in a trend called “Flip Day.”

The premise is that TikTok stars will post the first half of a TikTok style video teasing an ending that people will want to see, before abruptly cutting the video at a crucial moment and showing a message that reads “happy Flip Day! To watch the rest of the video go look at my Triller.”

White text on a black background of Charli D'Amelio discussing Flip Day

This has been continuing for several weeks, with Charli D’Amelio most recently posting half of a dance video, and Noah Beck participating in the timewarp filter trend. Many fans didn’t seem to be receptive to it however, with comments like “we’re not going to Triller, Char,” and “she probably got paid 50k for this” getting thousands of likes.

@charlidamelioflip day!!♬ original sound – charli d’amelio

@noahbeckgo follow my triller @ noah beck for the rest of the video!! ##triller ##nationalflipday ##flipday LMAOO i was so focused♬ original sound – noah beck

And it’s not the first time Charli has been in hot water for promoting her Triller, as back in October she claimed she would do the viral WAP dance over on her Triller, but did the worm instead, leading to mixed reactions.

Whether these stars will make the full shift over to Triller likely depends on the outcome of the Bytedance lawsuit, but for the time being, Flip Day seems to be here to stay.