Shroud defends Twitch after platform refuses to explain Dr Disrespect's ban - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has sided with Twitch after his viewers asked him questions about Dr Disrespect’s controversial ban, defending the platform by stating most people don’t know what happened and they’re not entitled to.

Shroud has always been a straight-shooter. He doesn’t bite his tongue when asked serious questions, and he didn’t hold back when responding to comments about Dr Disrespect’s permanent Twitch ban.

The conversation started when one of his viewers wrote, “Doc can’t be mentioned, played with, or shown.” Shroud decided to clear the air and explain exactly what he can and can’t do in relation to Dr Disrespect.

“I can watch a Doc video if I wanted to, I’m pretty sure anyway,” he said. “I just can’t play with Doc and associate with him… live on stream. But if I watched a video and it was a compilation [with him in it], that’s fine.”

Then, a second viewer wrote, “The whole Doc thing is f**king stupid.” Shroud didn’t even hesitate for a moment. He responded instantly, saying that he disagreed and even explained why.

“People are saying that just because they don’t know,” he said. “You can’t think a situation is stupid if you don’t have the information. That makes no sense at all.” In other words, how can it be stupid if we don’t know all the details?

Next, a third viewer wrote, “I just hate the fact that Twitch didn’t give any [information] or reasoning why.” It’s a sentiment that has echoed throughout the community. Many viewers have felt like they deserved an explanation.

However, shroud was quick to shoot down that line of thought. “If they gave info on any ban that they’ve done… they would have to go through and give info on every single person,” he said. “That’s not a good idea.”

“If they felt the best decision was to not share why any single person is banned permanently, then I’m sure there’s a reason for it,” he added. “Just trust it, and that’s it. It is what it is.”

Last but not least, another viewer wrote, “So any company should just fire people and never give any reason?” This prompted an impassioned and logical response from shroud.

“I’m sure he got a reason [but] we didn’t get a reason,” he said. “You don’t really need to inform everybody why… that’s between… the employer and the employee. We don’t have a right to know. Only the people involved do.”

Of course, shroud’s comments don’t add anything new to the mystery behind it. But it does provide a glimpse into his thoughts on the matter, and it seems like his stance is something many people will agree with.