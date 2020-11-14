 Shroud defends Twitch after platform refuses to explain Dr Disrespect's ban - Dexerto
Shroud defends Twitch after platform refuses to explain Dr Disrespect’s ban

Published: 14/Nov/2020 6:54 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 13:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban
Dr Disrespect / Shroud

Dr Disrespect shroud Twitch

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has sided with Twitch after his viewers asked him questions about Dr Disrespect’s controversial ban, defending the platform by stating most people don’t know what happened and they’re not entitled to.

Shroud has always been a straight-shooter. He doesn’t bite his tongue when asked serious questions, and he didn’t hold back when responding to comments about Dr Disrespect’s permanent Twitch ban.

The conversation started when one of his viewers wrote, “Doc can’t be mentioned, played with, or shown.” Shroud decided to clear the air and explain exactly what he can and can’t do in relation to Dr Disrespect.

Shroud Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban
Dr Disrespect
Twitch shocked the world when it announced that Dr Disrespect had been permanently banned.

“I can watch a Doc video if I wanted to, I’m pretty sure anyway,” he said. “I just can’t play with Doc and associate with him… live on stream. But if I watched a video and it was a compilation [with him in it], that’s fine.”

Then, a second viewer wrote, “The whole Doc thing is f**king stupid.” Shroud didn’t even hesitate for a moment. He responded instantly, saying that he disagreed and even explained why.

“People are saying that just because they don’t know,” he said. “You can’t think a situation is stupid if you don’t have the information. That makes no sense at all.” In other words, how can it be stupid if we don’t know all the details?

Next, a third viewer wrote, “I just hate the fact that Twitch didn’t give any [information] or reasoning why.” It’s a sentiment that has echoed throughout the community. Many viewers have felt like they deserved an explanation.

Shroud talking about home evacuation
Twitch: Shroud
Shroud never hesitates to answer questions, and always provides a well-thought-out response.

However, shroud was quick to shoot down that line of thought. “If they gave info on any ban that they’ve done… they would have to go through and give info on every single person,” he said. “That’s not a good idea.”

“If they felt the best decision was to not share why any single person is banned permanently, then I’m sure there’s a reason for it,” he added.  “Just trust it, and that’s it. It is what it is.”

Last but not least, another viewer wrote, “So any company should just fire people and never give any reason?” This prompted an impassioned and logical response from shroud.

“I’m sure he got a reason [but] we didn’t get a reason,” he said. “You don’t really need to inform everybody why… that’s between… the employer and the employee. We don’t have a right to know. Only the people involved do.”

Of course, shroud’s comments don’t add anything new to the mystery behind it. But it does provide a glimpse into his thoughts on the matter, and it seems like his stance is something many people will agree with.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!