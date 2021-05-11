Twitch streamer uses hilarious Magikarp cosplay to "compete" with hot tub meta - Dexerto

Shaperka, a popular Twitch streamer with more than 100,000 followers, stepped into a hot tub wearing a hilarious Magikarp costume in an effort to “compete” with other hot tub streamers.

Twitch’s hot tub meta took the internet by storm when it started gaining traction over a month ago. It’s helped some streamers blow up. However, it’s also seen many others get banned, which has become a heated topic within itself.

Everyone from Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter have shared their thoughts on it, while others like Ethan Klein from H3 Podcast have mocked it.

Either way, the meta doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. And it’s set to reach new heights with the announcement of an OfflineTV stream.

However, Shaperka has stolen the spotlight, for the time being at least, with her hilarious tongue-in-cheek take on the ‘if you can’t beat em,’ join ’em’ approach. She decided to do a hot tub stream humorously dressed as a splashing Magikarp, the beloved Water-type Pokemon.

“I became a Magikarp to compete with other hot tub streamers,” she said. “I’d like to note the neighbors saw me from their balcony above me, and I can imagine that angle really added something special to the view.”

She did everything from flexing her muscles and catching some rays to slamming down some refreshments and patting her dog. And of course, she didn’t forget to use Magikarp’s signature move, ‘Splash,’ to really get into the character.

Shaperka’s unique and hysterical approach to the hot tub meta left her fans in stitches. They described it as “amazing” and “the best thing ever.”

Overall reception to the general hot tub meta has been less than welcoming, however. In fact, the whole hot tub meta debacle has reached the point where mainstream media is covering it.

Some people believe the taboo of hot tub streams makes them so successful. However, Shaperka’s Magikarp is proof streamers can break away from the mold and use it to provide a good laugh.