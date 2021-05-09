Pokimane announces surprise OfflineTV hot tub Twitch stream - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys says that she has convinced content creator group OfflineTV, which features the likes of Scarra, LilyPichu and Disguised Toast, to do a hot tub stream for her birthday.

No trend has taken over Twitch in 2021 like the “hot tub meta”. With Twitch banning streamers from wearing exposing clothing bar “contextual exceptions“, certain streamers have started producing content from hot tubs, which has caused a fair bit of controversy.

The news comes as a surprise to fans as Pokimane has been a fairly vocal critic of Twitch as the meta has grown. Earlier in May, she accused the platform of doing a “bad job of making it clear what is acceptable and what isn’t.”

But some streamers have approached the drama much more lightheartedly, with H3H3’s Ethan Klein and G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez creating their own ironic takes on the meta, much to the enjoyment of fans.

Despite her earlier criticism, Pokimane has announced what will probably be the most-watched hot tub stream yet.

On May 8, Pokimane tweeted that she had persuaded OTV to produce a hot tub stream. “Convinced otv to do a hot tub stream for my birthday lmaooo,” she said.

It’s fair to say she got a rather enthusiastic response from streamers across Twitch, as the likes of JakeNBake and Mizkif offered their services for getting involved with the stream, with the former suggesting he could bring his “VR friends” from his legendary hot tub stream.

There was a particular appetite from Toast, Michael Reeves and Scarra fans, one of whom referenced a controversial Indiefoxxx stream. “Can’t wait to see Michael and Toast write my name on their body,” they said.

When is the OfflineTV hot tub stream?

We don’t know the exact time yet, but the fact Pokimane wants it to be done for her birthday suggests it will take place on or near Friday, May 14, as she turns 25.

Fans will hope every OTV member gets involved in some capacity, but you shouldn’t expect it to be taken too seriously either way. It wouldn’t surprise us to see Reeves show up with some bizarre contraption that throws the whole thing into chaos.