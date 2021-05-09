Amouranth trolls Pokimane "copying" hot tub stream after Indiefoxx drama - Dexerto

After Pokimane announced that she had convinced her friends in OfflineTV to do a hot tub stream for her birthday, fellow Twitch streamer Amouranth has recalled the drama with Indiefoxx over who ‘started’ the trend.

The hot tub ‘meta’ on Twitch is now well-established, but earlier in 2021 it was only a handful of streamers. Two of the most prominent were Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Indiefoxx.

However, their popularity resulted in a small feud, as Indiefoxx accused Amouranth of stealing her idea and gaining popularity, despite already being a big name on the platform.

Amouranth hit back at the accusations, which included calling her “scum” and a “snake.”

Now that Pokimane – the most followed female streamer on Twitch – has announced plans for her own hot tub stream (alongside the OfflineTV crew), Amouranth brought back Indiefoxx’s claims, but only as a joke.

Responding to Pokimane’s announcement with a copy and paste of Indiefoxx, starting “seeing another streamer copy my stream verbatim is disgusting.”

Really though, Amouranth seemed happy with the news from Pokimane, responding “Yaaaas Queen.”

Indiefoxx has had a mixed time on Twitch this year, with her rapid growth also mixed in with a handful of bans, all of which have lasted on a matter of days.

Despite the rise of the hot tub meta, Twitch has said they are monitoring the trend, but say hot tubs qualify as appropriate context for swimwear.

Pokimane herself had previously criticized Twitch though, for not making clear what is acceptable and what isn’t.