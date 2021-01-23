Twitch streamer banned after being denied partnership over age - Dexerto

Twitch streamer AverageHarry has been permanently banned after his partnership application was denied, and they discovered he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13.

AverageHarry has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride lately. It started back in October 2020 when a video of him getting mocked by strangers and crying on stream went viral.

Since then, his popularity skyrocketed, and he applied to become a Twitch partnered streamer. However, the application was denied in January 2021 after discovering he made the account when he was less than 13 years old, which didn’t align with his account details.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction. Now, it appears they have doubled down on that claim and made it happen.

“I have just been permabanned on Twitch,” said AverageHarry. “For anyone wondering, this is why. He shared a previous tweet, which included a screenshot of the email he received when they denied his application.

“You’ve listed your age as 15, although this doesn’t appear to align with your account details,” said Twitch. “Please get in touch with Twitch support in order to see whether you can update your birthday to be accurate. Otherwise, you may need to make a new account with correct details.”

However, AverageHarry hasn’t given up yet. “I’ll have a video out tomorrow talking about it all,” he said. “I am allowed to make another account, but I have just lost nearly 90k followers.”

He might try and have the ban overturned, which could happen if enough people rally behind him. And it seems like they are, with many people sharing their support on social media. “He genuinely seemed like a good kid,” wrote one user. “Hope he makes a new account and stuff

“That Twitch account was made by his parents and given to him by his parents after he was 13 and provided proof for that,” wrote another. “But [he] still got his account removed. [I] hope the best for him.”

In the end, though, Twitch is treating it as a serious matter and won’t want to set a precedent. So, it will be interesting to see what happens and whether their decision is final.