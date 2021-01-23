 Twitch streamer banned after being denied partnership over age - Dexerto
Twitch streamer banned after being denied partnership over age

Published: 23/Jan/2021 5:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch streamer AverageHarry banned
Twitch: AverageHarry

Twitch streamer AverageHarry has been permanently banned after his partnership application was denied, and they discovered he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13.

AverageHarry has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride lately. It started back in October 2020 when a video of him getting mocked by strangers and crying on stream went viral.

Since then, his popularity skyrocketed, and he applied to become a Twitch partnered streamer. However, the application was denied in January 2021 after discovering he made the account when he was less than 13 years old, which didn’t align with his account details.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction. Now, it appears they have doubled down on that claim and made it happen.

averageharry on twitch
Twitch: AverageHarry
AverageHarry went viral after some strangers laughed at him in public while he was streaming.

“I have just been permabanned on Twitch,” said AverageHarry. “For anyone wondering, this is why. He shared a previous tweet, which included a screenshot of the email he received when they denied his application.

“You’ve listed your age as 15, although this doesn’t appear to align with your account details,” said Twitch. “Please get in touch with Twitch support in order to see whether you can update your birthday to be accurate. Otherwise, you may need to make a new account with correct details.”

However, AverageHarry hasn’t given up yet. “I’ll have a video out tomorrow talking about it all,” he said. “I am allowed to make another account, but I have just lost nearly 90k followers.”

He might try and have the ban overturned, which could happen if enough people rally behind him. And it seems like they are, with many people sharing their support on social media. “He genuinely seemed like a good kid,” wrote one user. “Hope he makes a new account and stuff

“That Twitch account was made by his parents and given to him by his parents after he was 13 and provided proof for that,” wrote another. “But [he] still got his account removed. [I] hope the best for him.”

In the end, though, Twitch is treating it as a serious matter and won’t want to set a precedent. So, it will be interesting to see what happens and whether their decision is final.

Dr Disrespect calls out Activision & Warzone tourney admins for hacker drama

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:41

by Theo Salaun
dr disrespect vs warzone tournament
Instagram, @drdisrespect / Activision

Following scandal over a disqualified cheater in a Warzone tournament, Dr Disrespect is calling out Activision’s lack of an anti-cheat and Twitch Rivals’ lack of a formal process for investigating hacks.

In hours of drama that rocked the competitive Call of Duty: Warzone community, a smaller streamer, ‘Metzy_B,’ was accused of cheating during the $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament. Prior to the final match of the event, his team was disqualified by tournament admins and stripped of any chance at tournament earnings.

Twitch Rivals have remained relatively quiet on the issue, practically ignoring it during the broadcast and offering up a minimally worded explanation over Twitter. In their explanation, the admins simply explained that Metzy “was ruled to be cheating” and subsequently “removed from the event.”

With that lack of transparency, rumors and accusations flew. Former Call of Duty League pro, one of the highest Warzone earners currently, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren spent hours interrogating the accused and having a friend take control of Metzy’s PC to dive through his logs for any proof of hacks. This all leads to Dr Disrespect asserting that, with or without an Activision anti-cheat, tournament organizers need to do better.

As shared by ‘WickedGoodGames,’ the Two-Time has a clear perspective on this issue. If the developers can’t institute an effective anti-cheat, then every single tournament must “define a process in finding out if he is [cheating] or not … obviously outside of the whole Call of Duty not having an anti-cheat kind of software built in.”

The drama was obviously divisive, as most participants in the tournament believed Metzy (and others) to be cheating, while others weren’t so sure. With no one knowing precisely how Twitch handled the situation, the community was left to investigate themselves.

As Dr Disrespect has heard, the “purple snakes” disqualified Metzy based on “a couple suspicious clips” and without asking to check his computer. This is echoed by the accused himself, who has since commended Tommey for trying to figure out what the admins had failed to.

That account goes directly against others, as fellow competitor BobbyPoff reacted by alleging that Metzy was, in fact, originally reluctant to display his task manager logs.

While the truth may be impossible to find at this point, as Twitch Rivals have given no explanation of their process and any number of files could have been deleted by the time Tommey got access, Dr Disrespect’s point is proven by the drama.

If Activision can’t deliver a functioning anti-cheat and tournament organizers don’t have a strict, transparent policy for hackers — then community infighting over a “grey area” is unavoidable.