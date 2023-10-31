Yandere Dev banned from Twitch after grooming allegations

Yandere Dev has been banned from Twitch following allegations that the Yandere Simulator developer attempted to groom a 16-year-old girl.

Alex Mahan – better known as Yandere Dev – is a 35-year-old man who has been working on Yandere Simulator full-time since 2016 after first pitching the idea on 4chan two years prior.

Throughout development, Mahan has run into several controversies but the grooming accusations that surfaced in September 2023 were by far the most serious yet. A 16-year-old girl outed him by posting multiple recordings and transcripts of him interacting with her inappropriately.

The game developer apologized soon after calling it a “huge f**king mistake,” but by then several of Yandere Simulator’s voice actors and artists had already withdrawn their support. Now Twitch has followed up a month later with its own response.

Twitch bans Yandere Dev one month after grooming allegations

As confirmed by StreamerBans, Yandere Dev was banned from Twitch on October 30, 2023. This “violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” follows allegations that the developer groomed a 16-year-old girl in late September.

This is the first time the developer has been banned from Twitch although Yandere Simulator itself has been prohibited on the streaming platform since 2016.

The length and exact trigger of the ban are unknown to the public although many both in and out of his community can’t help but feel the timing is not a coincidence.

Twitch is the first major platform to take action against Yandere Dev with his YouTube, Twitter, and Patreon accounts all still being active. As of October 31, 2023, Yandere Dev is earning over $1,200 USD a month through Patreon alone.

Although Mahan addressed the initial allegations he has yet to acknowledge the Twitch ban on either social media or his personal blog.

Yandere Dev now has the opportunity to appeal the ban through the platform’s official channels if he believes it was unjust or Twitch’s community guidelines were not broken.