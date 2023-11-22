Twitch rejects Destiny’s permaban appeal in “record time”

Kick streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnel attempt to reverse his permaban on Twitch was met with a lightning-fast response from the purple platform, but not in the way he had hoped.

Prior to his indefinite suspension for “hateful conduct,” Destiny was one of the most controversial figures on Twitch, getting suspended on multiple occasions. In 2020, he ended up losing his partnership for allegedly “encouraging violence.”

However, with Twitch now under the leadership of new CEO Dan Clancy, the purple platform has begun letting permabanned streamers apply to get their accounts back.

Although this hasn’t worked for everyone, Destiny decided to give it a go and received a response from Twitch almost instantly. Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way.

Twitch speed runs Destiny’s permaban appeal

During a November 22 Kick stream, Destiny revealed that his appeal had come up and he decided to apply right away.

“I could tell right away that they revamped the appeal system, because I got rejected in record time,” he said. “It only took an hour to ship me the rejection email.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Destiny tweeted a screenshot of his rejection from Twitch, reiterating that he had never had an appeal dealt with so fast before.

“I’ve never gotten rejected on an appeal so quickly before in my life,” he captioned the post.

Twitch’s email stated that after reviewing the details of his case, they decided that the permaban would remain in place. As a result, Destiny will remain on Kick, a platform he signed a non-exclusive, seven-figure contract with.

Destiny isn’t the only big name to have their permaban appeal rejected recently. JiDion also had his appeal denied and hit out at Twitch for not allowing him to spread his newfound religious beliefs.

