TommyInnit hits major Twitch milestone with over 650k viewers for Dream SMP finale

An epic conclusion for TommyInnit main quest in the Dream SMP Minecraft server lit up Twitch like few streams have before, earning the UK personality a spot in the top broadcasts of all time.

It was a long time coming for Tommy, starting out the stream reminiscing about all of the Minecraft shenanigans he was a part of since he joined YouTuber Dream’s custom server in July 2020.

He titled his stream ‘The Dream SMP Finale’ and that was more than enough to generate an insane amount of hype that quickly saw his sub-two hour broadcast garner hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The Disc Saga came to a close with a shocking revelation, but not before Tommy put his name in the annals of Twitch lore. Everyone must have taken notice, since his viewer count easily eclipsed 100,000 in no time at all.

From there the digital counter just kept climbing, eventually peaking at around 650,000 concurrent viewers for the content creator.

That gives the YouTuber the third highest concurrent viewer stream on Twitch, only trailing Grefg who peaked at 660,000 viewers in early December 2020 during the Fortnite Galactus event, just to demolish that mark a month later on January 11 by reaching 2.5 million viewers.

Even if we include company channels that usually host events, TommyInnit’s January 20 stream still places 6th on the all-time highest peak viewers list on Twitch ahead of Ninja (8th), Ibai (10th), shroud (12th), and more, according to TwitchTracker.

The Minecraft community showed up for Tommy on his big day as well as people who were tuning in to see the main man of the server, Dream, come alive (and then die, just to be imprisoned).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For those who were in the ‘know,’ Tommy’s latest stream was the culmination of months on end journeying across the SMP server and its cast of colorful characters, with many wanting to tune in to see it live.

Read more: LIRIK proposes new Twitch channel to unify top streamers

And Tommy didn’t discount the possibility of returning to the server soon. So who knows, maybe this won’t be the last time that TommyInnit puts up wild numbers on Twitch for his Minecraft antics.