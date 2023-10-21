Twitch’s CEO gets rejected by partnership program for lack of viewership

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy had his partnership program application denied on his own streaming platform for not getting enough viewers in his streams.

This year’s TwitchCon 2023 kicked off on October 20, when thousands of fans and streamers headed to Las Vegas for the three-day event.

Twitch’s CEO also attended the convention to announce various changes that were coming to the leading streaming platform. Most notably, streamers are being allowed to stream on multiple platforms.

However, an announcement he perhaps didn’t expect to make amidst the event, was that he had been rejected by Twitch in his hopes of becoming a partnered streamer.

Twitch CEO denied becoming partnered streamer

Twitch’s CEO shared on his Twitter/X account he had been unaccepted by his own company to join their partnership program.

“For anyone that got denied being a partner from Twitch don’t feel so bad. Just got my Partner application denied. Did not tell anyone I was applying,” Clancy admitted.

He goes by the name djclancy on Twitch, as the screenshot details the email he received providing the reasons why.

“Thank you for applying to the Partner Program. Completing the Path to Partner Achievement is a great milestone to reach, however we cannot offer you a Partnership at this time,” Twitch’s email stated.

Interestingly, the reason given by the Partnerships team points towards his lack of viewership: “Your recent viewership has been fluctuating significantly, and we are looking for consistency rather than occasional spikes in viewership.”

Despite his busy schedule as CEO, Clancy has also been known to stream when he can. His live streams have provided further updates and answered viewers’ questions about the broadcasting service.

Aside from this, viewers have been left impressed by the Twitch CEO’s musical abilities with various instruments.