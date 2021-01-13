Streamer left in tears after Twitch denies partnership over age restriction - Dexerto

British Twitch streamer ‘AverageHarry’ has been threatened with losing his Twitch account by the platform over the fact he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction.

Twitch’s partner status is something all streamers on the platform aspire to reach. Getting the tick next to your profile, plus a bunch of other perks means a lot next to people trying to make it full-time on the platform.

After years of grinding to reach that marker, AverageHarry almost had it within his grasp. However, 72 days after his application was lodged, Twitch hit him with the worst news possible: he won’t be able to get a partnership. Not just now, but for as long as he streams on his current account.

Twitch claimed the rising streamer was too young when he made his account back in February 2018. Despite the fact he’s 15 now, Twitch says he needs to start a new account and grind again because of the restriction.

So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account… Fuck me man pic.twitter.com/pmj8NYGrgq — averageharry 🦍 (@HarryButAverage) January 12, 2021

“So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account. F**k me man,” he said on Twitter.

AverageHarry, who has 81,300 followers on Twitch, broke down when discussing the topic live on stream.

“It’s really not looking good boys. I’ve sent the email off, but it’s a bit of a reality check ⁠— I won’t lie. I haven’t gotten a response from them yet, so we don’t know. It’s long, it is very f**king long,” he said.

“Today’s one of the worst days I’ve had in a hot f**king minute. Thank you to everyone who pulled up to the stream,” he added later on Twitter.

Twitch’s terms of use claims that streamers must be over the age of 13 on the platform. While Harry first streamed in February 2018, he only started a consistent schedule in 2019. In the two years since, he has managed to build a dedicated audience of around 100 average viewers.

The platform is yet to reply to AverageHarry’s appeal of his partnership application.