 Streamer left in tears after Twitch denies partnership over age restriction - Dexerto
Streamer left in tears after Twitch denies partnership over age restriction

Published: 13/Jan/2021 7:30

by Andrew Amos
AverageHarry crying on Twitch stream
Twitch: AverageHarrry

Twitch

British Twitch streamer ‘AverageHarry’ has been threatened with losing his Twitch account by the platform over the fact he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction.

Twitch’s partner status is something all streamers on the platform aspire to reach. Getting the tick next to your profile, plus a bunch of other perks means a lot next to people trying to make it full-time on the platform.

After years of grinding to reach that marker, AverageHarry almost had it within his grasp. However, 72 days after his application was lodged, Twitch hit him with the worst news possible: he won’t be able to get a partnership. Not just now, but for as long as he streams on his current account.

Twitch claimed the rising streamer was too young when he made his account back in February 2018. Despite the fact he’s 15 now, Twitch says he needs to start a new account and grind again because of the restriction.

“So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account. F**k me man,” he said on Twitter.

AverageHarry, who has 81,300 followers on Twitch, broke down when discussing the topic live on stream.

“It’s really not looking good boys. I’ve sent the email off, but it’s a bit of a reality check ⁠— I won’t lie. I haven’t gotten a response from them yet, so we don’t know. It’s long, it is very f**king long,” he said.

“Today’s one of the worst days I’ve had in a hot f**king minute. Thank you to everyone who pulled up to the stream,” he added later on Twitter.

Twitch’s terms of use claims that streamers must be over the age of 13 on the platform. While Harry first streamed in February 2018, he only started a consistent schedule in 2019. In the two years since, he has managed to build a dedicated audience of around 100 average viewers.

The platform is yet to reply to AverageHarry’s appeal of his partnership application.

Is Fedmyster coming back to Twitch? Stream schedule points at potential return

Published: 13/Jan/2021 6:44 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fedmyster Twitch return
Fedmyster

Fedmyster

If you’re wondering about what happened to Fedmyster after all the controversy and drama and whether he’ll make a return to Twitch, it looks like he might be trying to make a comeback.

Federico Michael Gaytan, better known as Fedmyster, has been keeping a low profile ever since he was removed from Offline TV for sexual misconduct allegations.

However, he inadvertently stirred the pot towards the end of 2020 after a document he wrote about his situation with Pokimane got leaked.

But now that the situation is dead and buried, he still hasn’t resurfaced on social media. It’s left many people wondering what happened to him and whether he’ll ever return to Twitch.

Interestingly, some people have stumbled upon a sign that he might be planning a comeback stream. Nothing is set in stone. However, the signs are there, and it could happen sooner than expected.

pokimane denies fedymster leaked document claims says sent admission guilt
Instagram: Fedmyster
Pokimane and Fedmyster’s relationship is a long, complicated one.

Fedmyster Twitch return ‘planned’ for February 3, 2021

His Twitch channel’s schedule section says he’s currently on vacation and will return in 20 days. What’s more, it also says he has a scheduled stream on February 3rd, 2021, which falls on the same day.

It looks like he has a full-time stream schedule locked in too. So, it seems like a return is imminent unless there’s been some mix-up. He hasn’t said anything about it on social media, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Fedmyster
Fedmyster, Instagram
It’s been a while, but all the signs point towards Fedmyster doing a comeback stream on Twitch.

Assuming that it does happen, it will be interesting to see how the community responds. On the one hand, some might want to give him a chance to redeem himself in the public’s eyes and focus on creating content.

But on the other hand, he’s become maligned after everything that’s happened. So, others might not be interested in the slightest and may even reject the idea of his return.

We will keep this piece updated as more information arises.