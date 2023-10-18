OnlyFans model PeachJars calls out Twitch over partnership denial

Twitch streamer PeachJars called out the streaming platform for allegedly denying her partnership application due to her OnlyFans account.

Twitch is known for being hit or miss when it comes to partnership applications. The platform’s most recent change to its program eased up the qualifications needed to make partner. The original rule used to be solely based on subscription numbers, but now, it’s dependent on points earned through tiered subscriptions.

A Twitch partnership means streamers can have a 70/30 split of their earnings as long as they meet the necessary requirements. To apply for partnership, streamers must complete the Path to Partner achievement and produce content that conforms to their Community Guidelines.

Twitter: PeachJars

However, Partnership is difficult to achieve for those who have OnlyFans accounts. Twitch is known for banning users for crossing the two platforms – and many users believe they’re supposedly blocking partnership applications due to it, as well.

PeachJars claims Twitch has already partnered with streamers with alternative content

PeachJars regularly streams on Twitch and has over 120,000 followers, which is no small feat to obtain. Her content on the platform primarily surrounds IRL Lego building streams and the occasional RuneScape playthrough.

On her alternate Twitter account, PeachJars voiced her frustrations with Twitch and those who said she would be partnered if it weren’t for her OnlyFans account. She claims that other partnered streamers are already going much further than OnlyFans.

“I can’t believe people are telling me I would be partnered on Twitch if I didn’t do Onlyfans as if they don’t have the **** Avengers line up all partnered with a 70/30 split already,” said PeachJars.

Twitch has not released an official statement regarding the complications with streamers with OnlyFans accounts, other than their content must apply to their community guidelines.

However, some would argue that the platform’s infamous Hot Tub streams are already breaking those guidelines.