VTuber furious as Twitch bans them on their birthday for adult imagery

VTuber ‘Fallenshadow’ is hitting out at Twitch after they were banned for ‘adult’ imagery on their birthday.

Twitch streamer Fallenshadow was excited for her birthday broadcast, only to find herself banned on the platform before the festivities could even kick off on July 23.

In a post on X, the Vtuber revealed she’d planned to go live at 3pm EST / 8pm BST, but before the stream could begin, she received an email from the Amazon-owned platform.

According to a screenshot of the email, Twitch had informed Fallenshadow that they would be banned for seven days.

“The reason is pretending/imagery of sexual youth: certain behaviors/words combined with your V-tuber avatar which seem to be depicting a minor,” the email read.

Twitch’s community guidelines specifically state that users must not promote or engage in: “Sexually explicit content or sexualized images of youth.”

When visiting Fallenshadow’s Twitch channel, the page currently says “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Fallenshadow was taken aback by this news, reiterating that this was not the news she had expected on her special day.

Tagging Twitch Support, she demanded an explanation: “Not a sexual channel. Don’t do anything sexual. WTF???”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, users rallied in support of the VTuber and questioned Twitch’s decision.

“Wtf it’s her birthday,” said one.

“[Twitch] please have a human review this, Shadow is a grown woman and doesn’t make sexual content!” fellow VTuber Darlingstrawb pleaded.

“You better lift that sh*t rn,” another remarked.

Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, and it’s not clear yet if the streamer has submitted an appeal in an attempt to get the suspension reverted.

The ban comes on the same day that Twitch revealed new chat settings to combat sexual harassment on the platform and automatically remove offensive comments.